Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 10, 2020

Deaths in Donegal
The following deaths have taken place:
- Mary McCarron, Sappagh, Muff
- Susan Connolly (née Gallagher), Main Street, Convoy
- James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin/Milford
Mary McCarron, Sappagh, Muff
The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Mary McCarron, Sappagh, Muff.
Requiem Mass on Saturday, September 12 at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen followed
by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
In compliance with HSE and government guidelines wake and Requiem Mass for family only.
Mary's Requiem Mass can be viewed on MCN Media Iskaheen.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired , to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.
Susan Connolly (née Gallagher), Main Street, Convoy
The death has occurred in Toronto, Canada of Susan Connolly (née Gallagher) formerly of Main Street, Convoy.
She will be sadly mourned by her daughters Michelle and Erin, cherished grandchildren, Julian, Rachel, Aidan, Darrien and two great-grandchildren, her sisters Hannah Duffy (Raphoe), Patsy McCool (Stranorlar), Tina McMenamin (Dublin), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Interment will take place privately in Toronto, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.
James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin/Milford
The death has occurred of James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin and Milford.
Beloved husband of Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters Karen, Naomh and Roisin, sons Paul and Jimmy, sons-in-law Finbar, Ken and Packie, daughters-in-law Karen and Jennifer, his adored 12 grandchildren, brother Hugo, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A private funeral will take place for family and close friends.
A live stream of Jim's funeral mass can be viewed on Monday, September 14, at 10am on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/.
