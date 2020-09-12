Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning - September 12, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Hugh O’Donnell, Brigend

- Bernadette Lynch, Carrickmore, St Johnston

- Eamon O’Brien, East End Bundoran

- Mary McCarron, Sappagh, Muff

- Susan Connolly (née Gallagher), Main Street, Convoy

- James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin/Milford

Mrs Kathleen Devenney, Main Street, Carrigans

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mrs Kathleen Devenney, Main Street, Carrigans.

Funeral Mass on Monday at 11am in St. Baithin’s Church St. Johnston followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government Guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friend only.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Oncology Ward Letterkenny University Hospital care of Gibson Funeral Directors convoy.

Hugh O’Donnell, Brigend

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh O’Donnell, Brigend.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Ita, his loving children Elizabeth and James, his daughter in law Oonagh, his cherished grandchildren Eimear, Aoife and Derbhla, his sister Rosaleen Cassidy, Nieces and Nephews, sister in law and brother in law and wider family circle and friends.

Reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there at 11.40am on Sunday, September 13 going to St Mary’s Oratory, Buncrana for 12.30pm Requiem Mass followed by burial in Cockhill Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on webcam access through churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Bernadette Lynch, Carrickmore, St Johnston

The peaceful death has occurred of Bernadette Lynch, Carrickmore, St Johnston.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Reposing at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday at 12.20pm going to St Baithin’s Church, St Johnston for 1pm Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to the local St Vincent De Paul C/O any family member or Kellys Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

Eamon O’Brien, East End Bundoran

The peaceful death has taken place of Eamon O’Brien from East End Bundoran at the Brindley Manor Nursing home in Convoy.

His funeral cortège will travel from East End, Bundoran, at 5.30pm on Sunday evening to the pastoral centre, beside Our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran, to repose from 6pm to 7pm. Removal to the Church for prayers at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Monday at 10am. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran.

Please adhere to government advice regarding public gatherings.

Mary McCarron, Sappagh, Muff

The death has taken place at Buncrana Community Hospital of Mary McCarron, Sappagh, Muff.

Requiem Mass on Saturday, September 12 at 2pm in St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen followed

by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and government guidelines wake and Requiem Mass for family only.

Mary's Requiem Mass can be viewed on MCN Media Iskaheen.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired , to St Patrick's Church, Iskaheen c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Susan Connolly (née Gallagher), Main Street, Convoy

The death has occurred in Toronto, Canada of Susan Connolly (née Gallagher) formerly of Main Street, Convoy.

She will be sadly mourned by her daughters Michelle and Erin, cherished grandchildren, Julian, Rachel, Aidan, Darrien and two great-grandchildren, her sisters Hannah Duffy (Raphoe), Patsy McCool (Stranorlar), Tina McMenamin (Dublin), brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Interment will take place privately in Toronto, in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin/Milford

The death has occurred of James (Jim) Duggan, Portmarnock, Dublin and Milford.



Beloved husband of Catherine. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters Karen, Naomh and Roisin, sons Paul and Jimmy, sons-in-law Finbar, Ken and Packie, daughters-in-law Karen and Jennifer, his adored 12 grandchildren, brother Hugo, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

A private funeral will take place for family and close friends.

A live stream of Jim's funeral mass can be viewed on Monday, September 14, at 10am on the following link: http://portmarnockparish.ie/.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, please e-mail: news@donegallive.ie