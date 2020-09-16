Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, September 16, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Gillespie, 37 Tobercooran Avenue, Belfast, Antrim and Carrick.

Dearly beloved husband of the late Sarah RIP. Sadly missed by sons Joe and Paul, daughters Annmarie and Patricia, grandchildren Edward, Declan, Maeve, Brendan, Niamh and Anna, sisters Mary, Bridget and Susan, daughters-in-law Anne and Sheila and son-in-law Eamon Pre-deceased by brothers John, James, Joseph, Eamon, Con and Peter and sisters Catherine and Sally.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 17 at 11.30am in St Bernards Church, Glengormley. Interment afterwards in the cemetery of the Church of the Assumption, Pomeroy.

House private please in accordance with Covid regulations.

Robert Thomas Laird (Tony), Ballyboe, Convoy

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Robert Thomas Laird (Tony), Ballyboe, Convoy.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only please

Funeral service is taking place at his late residence on Friday at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church Graveyard.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Free Presbyterian Church C/O any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin formerly from Magumna, Ardara

Funeral will take place on Monday, September 21 at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes, Acton with Cremation Afterwards At Mortlake Crematorium .

There will be a memorial mass at The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara at 7.30pm On Saturday, September 19 which can be viewed on the church's webcam. MCN Media.tv.

Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, September 18, in St Eunan's Cathedral, with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Remains reposing at her late residence from 12 noon tomorrow, Wednesday, September 16. Funeral Mass at 11am on Friday, September 18, in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Danny McGuinness, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Danny McGuinness, known as Danny McGinney, Boynee, Ballyshannon.

Reposing privately at his late residence from 2pm on Wednesday for family, neighbours and close friends only, please. Removal from his home on Thursday morning at 10.30am to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current Goverment and HSE restrictions the House and Funeral Mass are private to family, neighbours and close friends only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, C/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Corinne Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at her residence of Corinne Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot.

Requiem Mass on Thursday, September 17 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are for family only.

Corinne's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station Road, Ballyshannon. Reposing at his late residence.

Removal on Thursday at 11.30am to arrive at St. Joseph’s church the Rock Ballyshannon for 12 noon Funeral Mass.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government directives and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends. Enquiries to John Mulreany funeral services Bundoran Tel (071)9841547.

