Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Robin Reilly, Cappry, Ballybofey

- Paddy Bradley, Kill, Carrigart

- Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Rose Smith, (nee Dorrian), Huntstown, Clonsilla and formerly of Fanad

- Andrew (Andy) Gillespie, 37 Tobercooran Avenue, Belfast, Antrim and Carrick

- Robert Thomas Laird (Tony), Ballyboe, Convoy

- Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

- Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- Danny McGuinness, known locally as Danny McGinney, Boynee, Ballyshannon

- Corinne Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

- Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station

Robin Reilly, Cappry, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at his home of Robin Reilly, Cappry, Ballybofey.Funeral leaving his home this Thursday afternoon, September 17 at 1.25pm for Service of Thanksgiving in Stranorlar Parish Church at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Service will be streamed live via the Stranorlar, Meenglass and Kilteevogue COFI Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/smkcofi/

In compliance with current Government Restrictions (Covid-19), the house and funeral will be private to family and friends only.

Paddy Bradley, Kill, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Paddy Bradley, Kill, Carrigart. His remains are reposing at his home.Funeral will take place this Thursday morning, September 17 at 11am in St John the Baptist Church, Carrigart followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. For more information, visit Joe Logue, Funeral Director, Kerrykeel, Facebook, page. The funeral can also be viewed on his Facebook page.

Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on September 29 in England. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on (087) 2485819.

Rose Smith, (née Dorrian), Huntstown, Clonsilla and formerly of Fanad

The death has occurred of Rose Smith, (née Dorrian), Huntstown, Clonsilla and formerly of Fanad on September 14(suddenly). Beloved wife of the late Joseph, dear mother of Karl, Christina and Joseph, devoted grandmother of Finn and sister of John, Annie, Bridgena, Sheila, Teresa, Martin, Marie, Liam, Bernadette, Susanna, Patrick, Gerard and the late Eileen and Caitlin. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Danielle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family look forward to meeting everyone at a memorial service for Rose where we will honour her life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot can view Rose's funeral mass tomorrow, Friday morning, September 18 at 11am by following the link: https://www.hartstownparish.ie/webcam/

Roses’ funeral cortege will pass her home on Friday morning at 12.15pm for any of her neighbours to pay their respects. Please leave your personal message by leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice,Blanchardstown.

Andrew (Andy) Gillespie, 37 Tobercooran Avenue, Belfast, Antrim and Carrick

The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Gillespie, 37 Tobercooran Avenue, Belfast, Antrim and Carrick. Dearly beloved husband of the late Sarah RIP. Sadly missed by sons Joe and Paul, daughters Annmarie and Patricia, grandchildren Edward, Declan, Maeve, Brendan, Niamh and Anna, sisters Mary, Bridget and Susan, daughters-in-law Anne and Sheila and son-in-law Eamon. Pre-deceased by brothers John, James, Joseph, Eamon, Con and Peter and sisters Catherine and Sally. Funeral Mass today, Thursday, September 17 at 11.30am in St Bernards Church, Glengormley. Interment afterwards in the cemetery of the Church of the Assumption, Pomeroy. House private please in accordance with Covid regulations.

Robert Thomas Laird (Tony), Ballyboe, Convoy

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Robert Thomas Laird (Tony), Ballyboe, Convoy.His remains are reposing at his late residence. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to immediate family only please.

Funeral service is taking place at his late residence tomorrow, Friday, September 18, at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Free Presbyterian Church c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director.

Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin formerly from Magumna, Ardara.

Funeral will take place on Monday, September 21 at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes, Acton with Cremation afterwards at Mortlake Crematorium .

There will be a memorial mass at the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 19 which can be viewed on the church's webcam: MCN Media.tv.

Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at 11am tomorrow, Friday, September 18, in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Danny McGuinness, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Danny McGuinness, known as Danny McGinney, Boynee, Ballyshannon.Removal from his home today, Thursday morning, September 17 at 10.30am to arrive at St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current Goverment and HSE restrictions the House and Funeral Mass are private to family, neighbours and close friends only please. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to the Sheil Hospital Patient Comfort Fund, c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Corinne Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot

The death has taken place at her residence of Corinne Moyne, Skeoge Road, Burnfoot. Requiem Mass today, Thursday, September 17 at 11am in St Aengus' Church, Burt followed by interment in Burt cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines wake and funeral are for family only.Corinne's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Family flowers only donations in lieu, if desired, to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Murphy Funeral Directors.

Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station Road, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Seamus Haran, Drumnagroagh Station Road, Ballyshannon. Removal today, Thursday, September 17, at 11.30am to arrive at St. Joseph’s church the Rock Ballyshannon for 12 noon Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to government directives and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran Tel: (071)9841547.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included e-mail: news@donegallive.ie