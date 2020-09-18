Deaths in Donegal - Friday morning, September 18

Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 17

The following deaths have taken place:

- Darren McDaid, Weston-super-Mare, England and Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

- Tina Madigan (née Molloy) Clontarf, Dublin/Fairview, Dublin/Letterkenny

- Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Rose Smith, (née Dorrian), Huntstown, Clonsilla and formerly of Fanad

- Robert Thomas Laird (Tony), Ballyboe, Convoy

- Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

- Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny



Darren McDaid, Weston-super-Mare, England/ Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place in Weston-super-Mare, England of Darren McDaid. Remains reposing at his mother, Ann McDaid's home in Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham. Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunninghan at 1pm on Saturday afternoon, September 19, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current guidelines wake and funeral private to family only.

Tina Madigan (née Molloy), Clontarf, Dublin/Fairview, Dublin/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Tina Madigan (née Molloy)

Clontarf, Dublin/Fairview, Dublin/Letterkenny peacefully in the care of the Mater Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, brother Mickey, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Marian and Eleanor, brother-in-law, nieces Ciara and Orla, nephews Michael, Martin and Tony, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives and her many friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://stanthonysclontarf.ie/live-feed/ at 10am tomorrow, Saturday, September 19.

Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on September 29 in England. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on (087) 2485819.

Rose Smith, (née Dorrian), Huntstown, Clonsilla and formerly of Fanad

The death has occurred on September 14 (suddenly) of Rose Smith, (née Dorrian), Huntstown, Clonsilla and formerly of Fanad. Beloved wife of the late Joseph, dear mother of Karl, Christina and Joseph, devoted grandmother of Finn and sister of John, Annie, Bridgena, Sheila, Teresa, Martin, Marie, Liam, Bernadette, Susanna, Patrick, Gerard and the late Eileen and Caitlin. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter-in-law Danielle, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place. The family look forward to meeting everyone at a memorial service for Rose where they will honour her life at a later date.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, can view Rose's funeral mass this Friday morning, September 18, at 11am by following the link: https://www.hartstownparish.ie/webcam/

Roses’ funeral cortege will pass her home this morning at 12.15pm for any of her neighbours to pay their respects. Please leave your personal message by leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com. Family flowers only, please. Donations if desired to St. Francis Hospice,Blanchardstown.

Robert Thomas Laird (Tony), Ballyboe, Convoy

The death has taken place in Brentwood Manor Nursing Home, Convoy of Robert Thomas Laird (Tony), Ballyboe, Convoy.His remains are reposing at his late residence.Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to immediate family only please. Funeral service is taking place at his late residence today, Friday, September 18, at 2pm followed by burial in the family plot in Convoy Presbyterian Church graveyard. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Convoy Free Presbyterian Church c/o any family member or Terence McClintock, Funeral Director.

Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin formerly from Magumna, Ardara.Funeral will take place on Monday, September 21 at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes, Acton with cremation afterwards at Mortlake Crematorium. There will be a memorial mass at The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara at 7.30pm tomorrow,Saturday, September 19, which can be viewed on the church's webcam: MCN Media.tv.

Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Maud Gormley, 1 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at 11am today, Friday, September 18, in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in the family plot in Conwal cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

