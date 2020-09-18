Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 18

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mai Griffin (née Bonar) Grianan, Navenny, Ballybofey

- Paddy Doherty, 4, Woodkearne, Malin Road, Moville

- Helen O'Kelly, Downings/Rathgar, Dublin

- Darren McDaid, Weston-super-Mare, England and Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

- Tina Madigan (née Molloy) Clontarf, Dublin/Fairview, Dublin/Letterkenny

- Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara



Mai Griffin (née Bonar) Grianan, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home of Mai Griffin, (née Bonar), Grianan, Navenny, Ballybofey. Peacefully, at her home. Beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mother of Bernadette, Alice, Noeleen, Monica, Eamonn, Kathleen and Marie, much loved sister of the late Patsy, Robert, Peter, Andie, Hughie, Danny and Grace. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, September 20, at 1.35pm for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill/

In compliance with current Government Restrictions (Covid-19) the house and funeral will be private to family only. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Patients Comfort Fund at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar.



Paddy Doherty, 4 Woodkearne, Malin Road, Moville

The death has taken place of Paddy Doherty, 4 Woodkearne, Malin Road, Moville. In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines the wake and burial is private to family and friends. Committal will take place tomorrow Saturday, September 19 at 4pm in Ballybrack cemetery.

Helen O'Kelly, Downings/Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred of Helen O'Kelly Downings and Rathgar, Dublin at the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck Road, Dublin aged 100. She is predeceased by her loving husband Daniel and beloved daughter Clare. She will be greatly missed by her brother John, her sons and daughters, Hugh, Philomena, Antony, Rosaleen, Michael, Gabrielle, Helen and Patricia, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all the extended family.

Helen's remains will be taken to Downings on Sunday, September 20 and her burial will take place after Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, September 22 in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart. This mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page. Helen's family would like to especially thank the Sisters and staff of Holy Family Residence who showed great kindness and attentiveness to Helen during her stay with them.

Darren McDaid, Weston-super-Mare, England/ Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham

The death has taken place in Weston-super-Mare, England of Darren McDaid. Remains reposing at his mother, Ann McDaid's home in Ballybegley, Newtowncunningham. Requiem Mass in All Saints Church, Newtowncunninghan at 1pm tomorrow, Saturday afternoon, September 19, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current guidelines wake and funeral private to family only.

Tina Madigan (née Molloy), Clontarf, Dublin/Fairview, Dublin/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Tina Madigan (née Molloy)

Clontarf, Dublin/Fairview, Dublin/Letterkenny peacefully in the care of the Mater Hospital. Sadly missed by her loving husband Billy, brother Mickey, sister Margaret, sisters-in-law Marian and Eleanor, brother-in-law, nieces Ciara and Orla, nephews Michael, Martin and Tony, brother-in-law, extended family, relatives and her many friends. A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings.Requiem Mass can be viewed on https://stanthonysclontarf.ie/live-feed/ at 10am tomorrow, Saturday, September 19.

Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on September 29 in England. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on (087) 2485819.

Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin formerly from Magumna, Ardara.Funeral will take place on Monday, September 21 at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes, Acton with cremation afterwards at Mortlake Crematorium. There will be a memorial mass at The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara at 7.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, September 19, which can be viewed on the church's webcam: MCN Media.tv.

