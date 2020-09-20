Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, September 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Celine McGrenra, Burtonport

- Margaret Mary O'Donnell, 55 Ard Connell, Glenties

- Brian Gallagher, Longfield, Firies, Co. Kerry and formerly of Carndonagh

- Mai Griffin (née Bonar) Grianan, Navenny, Ballybofey

- Helen O'Kelly, Downings/Rathgar, Dublin

- Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

Celine McGrenra, Burtonport



The death has taken place at Hillcrest Nursing Home, Letterkenny of Celine McGrenra, Burtonport.

Remains reposing at her last residence.

Funeral and Mass on Sunday, September 20 at 3pm in St Columba’s Church, Acres with interment in Belcruit Cemetery.

Due HSE and Government Guidelines, the funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Margaret Mary O Donnell, 55 Ard Connell, Glenties



The death has taken place of Margaret Mary O Donnell, 55 Ard Connell, Glenties.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are strictly private.

Funeral Mass in St Connell's Church Glenties at 1pm on Sunday, September 20 with burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www. churchservices.tv.

Enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons, Funeral Director’s, Main Street, Glenties.

Brian Gallagher, Longfield, Firies, Co. Kerry and formerly of Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Brian Gallagher, Longfield, Firies, Co Kerry and formerly of Carndonagh. Predeceased by his brother Anthony. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Mary, sister Mary Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Trisha, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Sean, Luke, Seamus, Greta, Ada and Diarmuid, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours

Removal from his residence on Monday, September 21 for 11am Requiem Mass at the Church of St Gertrude, Firies. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New cemetery, Firies.



Mai Griffin (née Bonar) Grianan, Navenny, Ballybofey

The death has taken place at her home of Mai Griffin, (née Bonar), Grianan, Navenny, Ballybofey.

Beloved wife of the late Eddie, much loved mother of Bernadette, Alice, Noeleen, Monica, Eamonn, Kathleen and Marie, much loved sister of the late Patsy, Robert, Peter, Andie, Hughie, Danny and Grace. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her sorrowing daughters, son, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, grandchildren, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Funeral leaving her home on Sunday, September 20, at 1.35pm for Requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill at 2pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill/

In compliance with current Government Restrictions (Covid-19) the house and funeral will be private to family only. Donations in lieu of flowers please, if so desired, directly to the Patients Comfort Fund at St. Joseph's Community Hospital, Stranorlar.

Helen O'Kelly, Downings/Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred of Helen O'Kelly, Downings and Rathgar, Dublin at the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck Road, Dublin aged 100. She is predeceased by her loving husband Daniel and beloved daughter Clare. She will be greatly missed by her brother John, her sons and daughters, Hugh, Philomena, Antony, Rosaleen, Michael, Gabrielle, Helen and Patricia, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all the extended family.

Helen's remains will be taken to Downings on Sunday, September 20 and her burial will take place after requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, September 22 in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart.

The Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page. Helen's family would like to especially thank the Sisters and staff of Holy Family Residence who showed great kindness and attentiveness to Helen during her stay with them.

Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on September 29 in England. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on (087) 2485819.

Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin formerly from Magumna, Ardara. Funeral will take place on Monday, September 21 at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes, Acton with cremation afterwards at Mortlake Crematorium. There will be a memorial Mass at The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 19, which can be viewed on the church's webcam: MCN Media.tv.

