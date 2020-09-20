Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, September 20

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken place of Miceal Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey

Funeral arrangement to follow. All enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director on 087 9734000

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Danny Mc Fadden Carrowcannon, Falcarragh.

His remains will repose at his home from 5pm today Sunday.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family and close friends only.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/falcarragh

The death has taken place of Brian Gallagher, Longfield, Firies, Co Kerry and formerly of Carndonagh. Predeceased by his brother Anthony. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Mary, sister Mary Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Trisha, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Sean, Luke, Seamus, Greta, Ada and Diarmuid, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours

Removal from his residence on Monday, September 21 for 11am Requiem Mass at the Church of St Gertrude, Firies. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New cemetery, Firies.

The death has occurred of Helen O'Kelly, Downings and Rathgar, Dublin at the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck Road, Dublin aged 100. She is predeceased by her loving husband Daniel and beloved daughter Clare. She will be greatly missed by her brother John, her sons and daughters, Hugh, Philomena, Antony, Rosaleen, Michael, Gabrielle, Helen and Patricia, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all the extended family.

Helen's remains will be taken to Downings on Sunday, September 20 and her burial will take place after requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, September 22 in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart.

The Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page. Helen's family would like to especially thank the Sisters and staff of Holy Family Residence who showed great kindness and attentiveness to Helen during her stay with them.

The sudden death has taken place of Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on September 29 in England. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on (087) 2485819.

The death has taken place in London of Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin formerly from Magumna, Ardara. Funeral will take place on Monday, September 21 at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes, Acton with cremation afterwards at Mortlake Crematorium. There will be a memorial Mass at The Church of the Holy Family, Ardara at 7.30pm on Saturday, September 19, which can be viewed on the church's webcam: MCN Media.tv.

