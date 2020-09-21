Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, September 21

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh

- Danny McFadden Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

- Brian Gallagher, Longfield, Firies, Co Kerry and formerly of Carndonagh

- Helen O'Kelly, Downings/Rathgar, Dublin

- Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

- Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

- Miceal Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey

Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh. Predeceased by her husband Denis, survived by her four sons, Donald, James, Patrick and Paul, two daughters Kathleen and Ann Marie, daughters in law, sons in law grandchildren and great grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends. Remains will repose at her home from 6pm this Monday evening, September 21.Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 23 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in St Finian Cemetery Falcarragh. Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family members only. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Danny McFadden Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Danny McFadden Carrowcannon, Falcarragh. His remains will repose at his home. Funeral will be held tomorrow, Tuesday morning, September 22, at 11am in St Finian's Church Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family and close friends only.The funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/falcarragh

Brian Gallagher, Longfield, Firies, Co Kerry/Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Brian Gallagher, Longfield, Firies, Co Kerry and formerly of Carndonagh. Predeceased by his brother Anthony. Deeply mourned by his loving wife Mary, son John, daughter Mary, sister Mary Elizabeth, daughter-in-law Trisha, son-in-law Niall, grandchildren Sean, Luke, Seamus, Greta, Ada and Diarmuid, brother-in-law Michael, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and neighbours. Removal from his residence today, Monday, September 21 for 11am Requiem Mass at the Church of St Gertrude, Firies. Burial afterwards in Kilnanare New cemetery, Firies.

Helen O'Kelly, Downings/Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred of Helen O'Kelly, Downings and Rathgar, Dublin at the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck Road, Dublin aged 100. She is predeceased by her loving husband Daniel and beloved daughter Clare. She will be greatly missed by her brother John, her sons and daughters, Hugh, Philomena, Antony, Rosaleen, Michael, Gabrielle, Helen and Patricia, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all the extended family. Helen's remains have been taken to Downings and her burial will take place after Requiem Mass at 11am tomorrow, Tuesday, September 22, in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart. The Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page. Helen's family would like to especially thank the Sisters and staff of Holy Family Residence who showed great kindness and attentiveness to Helen during her stay with them.

Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England/Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on September 29 in England. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on (087) 2485819.

Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin, London, formerly Ardara

The death has taken place in London of Alphonsus (Phonsie) Breslin formerly from Magumna, Ardara. Funeral will take place today Monday, September 21 at 10am, Our Lady of Lourdes, Acton with cremation afterwards at Mortlake Crematorium.

Miceal Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Miceal Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey. Funeral arrangement to follow. All enquiries to Jackie Carron, funeral director on (087) 9734000

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie