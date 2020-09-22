Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, September 22, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny. Sadly missed by wife Dorothy, daughters Lenore, Letterkenny and Ciara Kavanagh, Monclink, Manorcunningham, sons Joseph and Adrian, son-in-law Rory, grandchildren Senán, Oisín and Clodagh, brothers Eddie and Leonard, Carricknamart and Packie, Rooskey, sisters Sadie Prior, England, Mary Quinn, Carricknamart, Bernadette, Castledowey, St. Johnston, Agnes, London and Monica Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 24 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Alzheimer’s Association c/o any family member. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Micheál Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Micheál Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey. Reposing at his late residence with removal on Wednesday at 11am to St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra, followed by Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland crematorium, Cavan. Due to government guidelines, the Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only. House private please.

Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon ER F94 ED35. The family home and funeral is strictly private due to government restrictions. Mass can be viewed on Church services :IE/Tv/ St Patrick’s Ballyshannon.

Davy Hamilton, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Davy Hamilton, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at the home of his partner, Marie Urquhart's house, in Meenlaragh Gortahork, from Tuesday, 6pm September 22.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to Lakelands Crematorium Co Cavan for 3pm.

Donations in Lieu of Flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Mc Clafferty's Funeral Directors Gortahork.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Donal Duffy, Bonagee, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Duffy, Bonagee, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 23 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny and can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Annie Deane, Castledoherty, Ardara

The death has taken place of Annie Deane Castledoherty, Ardara. Remains reposing at her home at Castledoherty, Ardara via Glengesh to wake overnight. Funeral on Tuesday, September 22 at St Connall Church of Ireland, Ardara, at 2pm with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Connall Church of Ireland, Ardara.

Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh. Predeceased by her husband Denis, survived by her four sons, Donald, James, Patrick and Paul, two daughters Kathleen and Ann Marie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law grandchildren and great grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends. Remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 23 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in St Finian Cemetery Falcarragh. Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

Danny McFadden Carrowcannon, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University hospital of Danny McFadden Carrowcannon, Falcarragh. His remains will repose at his home. Funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11am in St Finian's Church Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funer Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral is for family and close friends only.

The funeral Mass may be viewed live on mcnmedia.tv/falcarragh

Helen O'Kelly, Downings/Rathgar, Dublin

The death has occurred of Helen O'Kelly, Downings and Rathgar, Dublin at the Holy Family Residence, Roebuck Road, Dublin aged 100. She is predeceased by her loving husband Daniel and beloved daughter Clare. She will be greatly missed by her brother John, her sons and daughters, Hugh, Philomena, Antony, Rosaleen, Michael, Gabrielle, Helen and Patricia, all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews and all the extended family.

Helen's remains have been taken to Downings and her burial will take place after Requiem Mass at 11am on Tuesday, September 22, in the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart.

The Mass can be viewed live on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page. Helen's family would like to especially thank the Sisters and staff of Holy Family Residence who showed great kindness and attentiveness to Helen during her stay with them.



Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon



The sudden death has taken place of Philip Lewers, Lowestoft, Suffolk, England and formerly of Cluain Barron, Ballyshannon. Son of Meta and the late Ronnie Lewers. His funeral shall take place on September 29 in England. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna, Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon, on (087) 2485819.



