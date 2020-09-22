Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, September 22

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

May They rest in Peace

The following deaths have taken place:

- John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny

- Micheál Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey

- Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon

- Davy Hamilton, Meenlaragh, Gortahork 

- Donal Duffy, Bonagee, Letterkenny

- Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh

John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny. Sadly missed by wife Dorothy, daughters Lenore, Letterkenny and Ciara Kavanagh, Monclink, Manorcunningham, sons Joseph and Adrian, son-in-law Rory, grandchildren Senán, Oisín and Clodagh, brothers Eddie and Leonard, Carricknamart and Packie, Rooskey, sisters Sadie Prior, England, Mary Quinn, Carricknamart, Bernadette, Castledowey, St. Johnston, Agnes, London and Monica Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 24 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Alzheimer’s Association c/o any family member. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

 Micheál Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Micheál Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey. Reposing at his late residence with removal on Wednesday at 11am to  St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra, followed by Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Due to government guidelines, the Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only.  House private please.

Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon ER F94 ED35. The family home and funeral is strictly private due to government restrictions. Mass can be viewed on Church services :IE/Tv/ St Patrick’s Ballyshannon.

Davy Hamilton, Meenlaragh, Gortahork

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Davy Hamilton, Meenlaragh, Gortahork.

Remains reposing at the home of his partner, Marie Urquhart's house, in Meenlaragh Gortahork, from Tuesday, 6pm September 22.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to Lakelands Crematorium Co Cavan for 3pm.

Donations in Lieu of Flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Mc Clafferty's Funeral Directors Gortahork.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Donal Duffy, Bonagee, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Duffy, Bonagee, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 23 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny and can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh. Predeceased by her husband Denis, survived by her four sons, Donald, James, Patrick and Paul, two daughters Kathleen and Ann Marie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law grandchildren and great grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends. Remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 23 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in St Finian Cemetery Falcarragh. Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Christ the King Church, Gortahork. 


If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie