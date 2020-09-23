Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, September 23, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Richard ( Dickie ) Eaton, The Tops, Raphoe

- Sadie Donavan, Meenacuing, Gweedore

- Patrick (Paddy) Walsh, Rock Road, Ardfarna, Bundoran

- John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny

- Micheál Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey

- Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon

- Davy Hamilton, Meenlaragh, Gortahork and Dunfanaghy

- Donal Duffy, Bonagee, Letterkenny

- Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh

Richard ( Dickie ) Eaton, The Tops, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his late residence of Richard ( Dickie ) Eaton, The Tops, Raphoe.

Funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Friday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team Letterkenny c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Sadie Donavan, Meenacuing, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie Donavan, Meenacuing, Gweedore.

Her remains will repose in Roarty’s Funeral Home, Derrybeg from Wednesday, September 23 from 5pm-7.30pm.

Removal from there to St Colmcille's Church, Knockfola to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Thursday morning, September 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Patrick (Paddy) Walsh, Rock Road, Ardfarna, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Walsh, Rock Road, Ardfarna, Bundoran. Reposing privately for family only at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran this evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal from Breslin’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am.

Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Due to current government and HSE restrictions, the funeral home and church are private to family only please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to University College, Galway, c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin Funeral Home, Bundoran. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie

John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny. Sadly missed by wife Dorothy, daughters Lenore, Letterkenny and Ciara Kavanagh, Monclink, Manorcunningham, sons Joseph and Adrian, son-in-law Rory, grandchildren Senán, Oisín and Clodagh, brothers Eddie and Leonard, Carricknamart and Packie, Rooskey, sisters Sadie Prior, England, Mary Quinn, Carricknamart, Bernadette, Castledowey, St. Johnston, Agnes, London and Monica Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 24 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Alzheimer’s Association c/o any family member. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Micheál Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey

The death has taken place of Micheál Moran, Ballinakillew, Laghey. Reposing at his late residence with removal on Wednesday at 11am to St Brigid’s Church, Ballintra, followed by Funeral Mass.

Cremation afterwards in Lakeland Crematorium, Cavan. Due to government guidelines, the Funeral Mass will be for family and close friends only. House private please.

Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon ER F94 ED35. The family home and funeral is strictly private due to government restrictions. Mass can be viewed on Church services :IE/Tv/ St Patrick’s Ballyshannon.

Davy Hamilton, Meenlaragh, Gortahork and Dunfanaghy

The death has occurred in the Donegal Hospice of Davy Hamilton, Meenlaragh, Gortahork and Dunfanaghy.

Remains reposing at the home of his partner, Marie Urquhart's house, in Meenlaragh Gortahork.

Funeral from there on Wednesday going to Lakelands Crematorium Co Cavan for 3pm.

Donations in Lieu of Flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o Mc Clafferty's Funeral Directors Gortahork.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

Donal Duffy, Bonagee, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Donal Duffy, Bonagee, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, September 23 at 11am in the Church of the Irish Martyrs, Letterkenny and can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Medical 4 Ward, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family, only please.

Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh

The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary O'Brien, 72 Ballina, Falcarragh. Predeceased by her husband Denis, survived by her four sons, Donald, James, Patrick and Paul, two daughters Kathleen and Ann Marie, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law grandchildren and great grandchildren and a large circle of family and friends.

Remains will repose at her late residence.

Funeral from there on Wednesday, September 23 for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork, with burial afterwards in St Finian Cemetery Falcarragh. Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family members only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on MCN Media Christ the King Church, Gortahork.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie