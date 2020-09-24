Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, September 24, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has taken places of Francis Ruddy, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 25 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Liam McLoone, Carrick, Castlefinn

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam McLoone, Carrick, Castlefinn.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin on Friday, September 25 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery, Glenfin

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town

The sudden death has taken place of Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town at his residence. Funeral arrangements will be announced later. House strictly private please.

Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara

The death has occurred of Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara at Killbegs Community Hospital.

Remains reposing today at McCabes funeral premises Commonbridge, Adara, from 6pm until 9pm Removal from there on Friday evening at 5.30pm going to the church of the Holy family Adara at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoin cemetery. Due to the Government HSE Guidelines the wake and funeral is private to family and close friends. Please refrain from handshaking and face coverings must be worn.

Mary Gallagher, Drimnacarry, Creeslough

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Drimnacarry, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday, September 25 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

Damien Lafferty, 20 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Damien Lafferty, 20 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, September 25 at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

Margaret Chambers (née Mc Glinchey), Doohan, Castlefin

The death has taken place of Margaret Chambers (née Mc Glinchey), Doohan, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, September 25 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Castlefin at 12 noon.

Private Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

The house is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Streaming Service.

Anne Doherty née Carlin, Upper Terryrone, Moville

The death has taken place of Anne Doherty née Carlin, Upper Terryrone, Moville.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday, September 25 at 11.30am in St Columba's Church, Ballinacrae followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member.

Nora Rodgers, Loughanure

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Rodgers, Loughanure.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6pm on Wednesday, September 23.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 25 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon

The sudden death has taken place of Anthony Browne, Wardtown, Ballyshannon ER F94 ED35. Anthony's Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in Saint Patrick’s Church Ballyshannon, followed by burial in Abbey Cemetery.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions and in adherence to government guidelines, the family home and funeral is strictly private. Mass can be viewed on Church services :IE/Tv/ St Patrick’s Ballyshannon.

Richard ( Dickie ) Eaton, The Tops, Raphoe

The death has taken place at his late residence of Richard ( Dickie ) Eaton, The Tops, Raphoe.

Funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Friday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team Letterkenny c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Sadie Donavan, Meenacuing, Gweedore

The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Sadie Donavan, Meenacuing, Gweedore.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 24 at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Patrick (Paddy) Walsh, Rock Road, Ardfarna, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Patrick (Paddy) Walsh, Rock Road, Ardfarna, Bundoran. Reposing privately for family only at Breslin’s Funeral Home, West End, Bundoran this evening from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal from Breslin’s Funeral Home on Thursday at 9.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 10am.

Private cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium, Dublin Road, Cavan. Due to current government and HSE restrictions, the funeral home and church are private to family only please.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to University College, Galway, c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin Funeral Home, Bundoran. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie

John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of John Toye, 19 Ballyraine Park, Letterkenny. Sadly missed by wife Dorothy, daughters Lenore, Letterkenny and Ciara Kavanagh, Monclink, Manorcunningham, sons Joseph and Adrian, son-in-law Rory, grandchildren Senán, Oisín and Clodagh, brothers Eddie and Leonard, Carricknamart and Packie, Rooskey, sisters Sadie Prior, England, Mary Quinn, Carricknamart, Bernadette, Castledowey, St. Johnston, Agnes, London and Monica Doherty, Knock, Ballybofey, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral Mass on Thursday, September 24 at 11am in St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to The Donegal Alzheimer’s Association c/o any family member. In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the Wake, Funeral and Interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please.

