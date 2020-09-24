Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, September 24, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Teresa McCafferty, Formerly of Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny

- Maureen Mc Gurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey

- Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver

- Francis Ruddy, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh

- Liam McLoone, Carrick, Castlefinn

- Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara

- Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town

- Mary Gallagher, Drimnacarry, Creeslough

- Damien Lafferty, 20 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar

- Margaret Chambers (née Mc Glinchey), Doohan, Castlefin

- Anne Doherty née Carlin, Upper Terryrone, Moville

- Nora Rodgers, Loughanure

- Richard ( Dickie ) Eaton, The Tops, Raphoe

The death has taken place of at St Vincent’s Private Hospital, Dublin of Teresa McCafferty, Formerly of Kilmacrennan, Letterkenny.

Due to ongoing HSE and Government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for family and close friends.

The Funeral Mass may be viewed online on Friday, September 25 at 11am. at https://www.churchservices.tv/donnybrook.

The death has occurred of Maureen Mc Gurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, September 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only, please.

The death has taken place of Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later. All enquiries please to John McGowan Funeral Directors on 087 2706699.

The death has taken places of Francis Ruddy, Ballyloskey, Carndonagh.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Friday, September 25 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Carndonagh with internment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Liam McLoone, Carrick, Castlefinn.

Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin on Friday, September 25 at 10am.

Interment afterwards in Cill Mhuire Cemetery, Glenfin.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the immediate family only please.

The sudden death has taken place of Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town at his residence.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the wake and church are strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association or Feileacáin. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at mcnmedia.tv/tawnawillyparishchurchdonegaltow

The death has occurred of Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara at Killbegs Community Hospital.

Remains reposing today at McCabes funeral premises Commonbridge, Adara, from 6pm until 9pm Removal from there on Friday evening at 5.30pm going to the church of the Holy family Adara at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoin cemetery. Due to the Government HSE Guidelines the wake and funeral is private to family and close friends. Please refrain from handshaking and face coverings must be worn.

The death has occurred of Mary Gallagher, Drimnacarry, Creeslough.

Funeral Mass in St. Michael's Church, Creeslough on Friday, September 25 at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Doe Cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-michaels-church

The sudden death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Damien Lafferty, 20 Ard Mc Cool, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Friday, September 25 at 12.30pm for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 1pm.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

The death has taken place of Margaret Chambers (née Mc Glinchey), Doohan, Castlefin.

Funeral leaving her home on Friday, September 25 at 11.20am for Requiem Mass in St Mary's Church, Castlefin at 12 noon.

Private Cremation afterwards in Lakelands Crematorium.

The house is strictly private at the request of the deceased.

In accordance with current restrictions (re: Coronavirus) the funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Streaming Service.

The death has taken place of Anne Doherty née Carlin, Upper Terryrone, Moville.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Friday, September 25 at 11.30am in St Columba's Church, Ballinacrae followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member.

The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Nora Rodgers, Loughanure.

Her remains will be reposing at her late residence from 6pm on Wednesday, September 23.

Funeral Mass on Friday, September 25 at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the New Cemetery.

Rosary both nights at 9pm.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

The death has taken place at his late residence of Richard ( Dickie ) Eaton, The Tops, Raphoe.

Funeral service in Raphoe Presbyterian Church on Friday at 2pm with burial afterwards in the family plot.

Family flowers only donations if desired to the Palliative Care Team Letterkenny c/o any family member or Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie