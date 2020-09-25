Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 25, 2020

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 25, 2020

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Leitrim

- Seamus Barron, Aghashiel, Stranorlar

- Maureen Mc Gurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey

- Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver

- Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara

Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has taken place of Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Leitrim.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Enquires to Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin on 0872448642.

Seamus Barron, Aghashiel, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Barron, Aghashiel, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, September 27 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at
https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

Maureen Mc Gurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Maureen Mc Gurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, September 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only, please.

Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver

The death has taken place of Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Sunday morning for 12 noon Funeral Mass in St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey with internment afterwards in the local cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Level 3, the wake and funeral will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Due to the current restrictions you can leave a personal message of condolence on the John McGowan Funeral Director facebook Page.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Nauls Parish, Inver Facebook Page. 

Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town

The sudden death has taken place of Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town at his residence. 

Remains reposing at his residence with removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the wake and church are strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association or Feileacáin. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at mcnmedia.tv/tawnawillyparishchurchdonegaltow

Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara 

The death has occurred of Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara at Killbegs Community Hospital. 

Remains reposing today at McCabes funeral premises Commonbridge, Adara, from 6pm until 9pm Removal from there on Friday evening at 5.30pm going to the church of the Holy family Adara at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm.  Burial afterwards in adjoin cemetery.  Due to the Government HSE Guidelines the wake and funeral is private to family and close friends. Please refrain from handshaking and face coverings must be worn.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie