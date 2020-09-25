Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, September 25, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Leitrim

- Seamus Barron, Aghashiel, Stranorlar

- Maureen Mc Gurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey

- Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver

- Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara

Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Leitrim

The death has taken place of Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Leitrim.

Funeral Arrangements later.

Enquires to Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director, Drumkeerin on 0872448642.

Seamus Barron, Aghashiel, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Barron, Aghashiel, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, September 27 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, Funeral and Burial will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

Maureen Mc Gurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Maureen Mc Gurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Saturday, September 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only, please.

Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver

The death has taken place of Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Reposing at his late residence. Removal on Sunday morning for 12 noon Funeral Mass in St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey with internment afterwards in the local cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Level 3, the wake and funeral will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Due to the current restrictions you can leave a personal message of condolence on the John McGowan Funeral Director facebook Page.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Nauls Parish, Inver Facebook Page.

Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town

The sudden death has taken place of Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town at his residence.

Remains reposing at his residence with removal on Saturday at 10.30am to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the wake and church are strictly private to family only please.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association or Feileacáin. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at mcnmedia.tv/tawnawillyparishchurchdonegaltow

Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara

The death has occurred of Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell Adara at Killbegs Community Hospital.

Remains reposing today at McCabes funeral premises Commonbridge, Adara, from 6pm until 9pm Removal from there on Friday evening at 5.30pm going to the church of the Holy family Adara at 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoin cemetery. Due to the Government HSE Guidelines the wake and funeral is private to family and close friends. Please refrain from handshaking and face coverings must be worn.

