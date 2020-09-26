Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, September 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Peggy Rodgers, 34 Ballina, Falcarragh

The death has occurred of Peggy Rodgers 34 Ballina, Falcarragh, F92CK68 and formerly of Tory Island. Predeceased by her husband, survived by her five sons, five daughters, grandchildren, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Funeral from there today, Saturday, September 16, for 12 noon Requiem Mass in St Finian's Church, Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Due to the Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the funeral will be private to family members only.

Funeral Mass can be viewed live on

https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Seán Barry Kane, Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght Dublin/Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Seán Barry Kane, Cushlawn, Killinarden, Tallaght and late of Ballyshannon. Peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Loving husband of Donna Fermoyle, dear father of Barry, Debbie, Aaron, Nicole and Darragh and beloved son of Sheila and the late Danny. Sadly missed by his heartbroken family, grandchildren Cody, Shay, Aaliyha and Ruby, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, mother-in-law Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Tallaght Hospital, Oncology Unit. All enquiries to Fanagans Funeral Directors, Tallaght Village (01) 4516701.

Teresa Gallagher (née Carr) Cashelhill, Gortahork



The sudden death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of Teresa Gallagher (née Carr) of Cashelhill, Gortahork. Survived by her husband Patrick, her three sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a large circle of family and friends.

Funeral from her home in Cashelhill tomorrow, Sunday, September 27, for 11am Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery. Mass can be viewed live on https://mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-gortahork.

Due to Government and HSE restrictions regarding public gathering the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim

The death has occurred of Joe Smyth, Finner Avenue, Bundoran and formerly of Drumkeerin, Co Leitrim, peacefully, at North West Hospice, Sligo. Pre-deceased by his parents Michael and Vera and sister Teresa. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his heartbroken wife Marie, sons Shane and David, daughter in law Trazie, grandchildren Zoe, Lee and Jay, sisters Maureen, Philomena, Josie and Dympna, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Reposing at his home today Saturday, September 26, from 4pm. Removal on Monday morning, September 28, leaving his home at 10.20am to arrive at The Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran, for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial to follow in St. Ninnidh's Cemetery, Bundoran. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the North West Hospice, The Mall, Sligo, c/o Seamus Gallagher Funeral Director or any family member.

In accordance with Government and HSE Guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this sad and difficult time. Mass will be streamed live on: https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-our-lady-star-of-the-sea-bundoran

Seamus Barron, Aghashiel, Stranorlar

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Barron, Aghashiel, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving his home tomorrow, Sunday, September 27 at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery.The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the parish webcam on: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, funeral and burial will be strictly private to the family only please.

Maureen McGurk, 1 St.Vincents Close, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Maureen McGurk, 1 St.Vincent's Close, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home today, Saturday, September 26 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery. Funeral Mass can be viewed live on: https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be private to the immediate family only, please.

Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver

The death has taken place of Johnny Gallagher, Inver Village, Inver in his 96th year, peacefully at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his devoted wife Susan, his loving family Danny, Sean, Tony, Mary (Breslin), Teresa (Meehan), daughters-in-law Bernadette, Mary and Anne, sons-in-law Noel and Thomas, his brother George and his sister Patricia, brothers and sisters in-law and his beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, neighbours and friends. Reposing at his late residence. Removal tomorrow, Sunday morning, September 27, for 12 noon funeral Mass in St. Naul’s Church, Ardaghey with internment afterwards in the local cemetery. In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines, Level 3, the wake and funeral will be private to family, close friends and neighbours. Due to the current restrictions you can leave a personal message of condolence on the John McGowan Funeral Director Facebook page.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time. The Funeral Mass will be live streamed on St. Nauls Parish, Inver Facebook Page.

Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town

The sudden death has taken place of Hugh Cassidy, Leghowney, Donegal Town at his residence. Remains reposing at his residence with removal today, Saturday, September 26 at 10.30am to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the wake and church are strictly private to family only please. Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Wheelchair Association or Feileacáin. Funeral Mass can be viewed online at: mcnmedia.tv/tawnawillyparishchurchdonegaltow

Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell, Ardara

The death has occurred of Paddy Carr, St Shanaghan House and formerly Glenconwell, Ardara at Killybegs Community Hospital.

Funeral Mass today, Saturday, September 26, at 1pm. Burial afterwards in adjoin cemetery. Due to the Government and HSE guidelines the wake and funeral is private to family and close friends. Please refrain from handshaking and face coverings must be worn.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie