Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September 28, 2020

Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, September 28, 2020

Staff Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- Michael McGinley, Feymore, Creeslough

- Sadie Doherty, Iskaheen, Muff

- Elma Waters (née Russell), Carrigans Lower, Ballymote, Sligo,/Letterkenny

- Rosaleen Molloy (née Brown), Kilmackelvenny, Burnfoot

- David Geoffrey Ball, Glenshane Road, formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny

- Pauline McVey (née McGranaghan), 20 Glendale Drive, Glencar, Letterkenny

Michael McGinley, Feymore, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael McGinley, Feymore, Creeslough.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough on Wednesday morning, September 30th at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital C/O any family member or James Harkin Funeral Director.

Sadie Doherty, Iskaheen, Muff

The death has taken place of Sadie Doherty, Iskaheen, Muff.

Sadie’s remains will repose at her home from 7pm on Monday, September 28.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Requiem Mass on Wednesday, September 30 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.iskaheenparish.com


Elma Waters (née Russell), Carrigans Lower, Ballymote, Sligo,/Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Elma Waters (née Russell), Carrigans Lower, Ballymote, Co Sligo and formerly of Terargus, Churchill, Letterkenny, on September 26, peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital.
Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Karen, Elaine and Eimear, her son Sean, her mother Nora (Russell) (Terargus, Churchill), brothers James and Johnny, sisters Ruth (McClintock), Sandra (Connaghan) and Louise (Presho), son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.
Remains will repose at her late residence at Carrigans Lower (F56 FK88) on Wednesday, September 30 from 2pm to 9 pm for family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday, October 1 to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o M. Perry, funeral director.

Rosaleen Molloy (née Brown), Kilmackelvenny, Burnfoot

The peaceful death has taken place at her home surrounded by her loving family of Rosaleen Molloy née Brown, Kilmackelvenny, Burnfoot. Beloved wife of the late Joe and much loved sister of Johnny, Teresa McLaughlin, Philomena McLaughlin, and the late Patsy, Nuala and Anna.
Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.
Rosaleen's Requiem Mass will take place Wednesday, September 30 at 11am in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.
Rosaleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

David Geoffrey Ball, Glenshane Road, formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of David Geoffrey Ball, Glenshane Road, formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny.
He died peacefully at home. Beloved husband of Gladys, dearly loved father of Stephen, Jane and Jonathan and a much loved grandfather of George, Edie, Margaret and Marnie.
Funeral Service in Glendermott Church of Ireland Parish Church at 2pm tomorrow, Tuesday, September 29 followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.
Donations in lieu of flowers to the Foyle Hospice 61 Culmore Road or Glendermott Parish Church c/o the Parish office, 11 Church Brae Londonderry.
All enquiries to Adair and Neely Funeral Directors (028) 71 311321.

Pauline McVey (née McGranaghan), 20 Glendale Drive, Glencar, Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Pauline McVey (née McGranaghan)
20 Glendale Drive, Glencar, Letterkenny. Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass at 11am tomorrow, Tuesday, September 29, in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.
Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.Family flowers only. Donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice, care of any family member or Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Oldtown, Letterkenny.


