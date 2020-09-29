Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, September 29

The following deaths have taken place:

- Stephanie McVeigh, 2 The Glebe, Letterkenny and formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny

- Michael McGinley, Feymore, Creeslough

- Sadie Doherty, Iskaheen, Muff

- Elma Waters (née Russell), Carrigans Lower, Ballymote, Sligo,/Letterkenny

- Rosaleen Molloy (née Brown), Kilmackelvenny, Burnfoot

Stephanie McVeigh, 2 The Glebe, Letterkenny and formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Stephanie McVeigh, 2 The Glebe, Letterkenny and formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny. Retired nurse at Letterkenny University Hospital and HSE. Stephanie’s remains will repose at her late home from this evening Tuesday, September 29.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on The Church of the Irish Martyrs Facebook Page at 11am on Wednesday, September 30.

Michael McGinley, Feymore, Creeslough

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Michael McGinley, Feymore, Creeslough.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Mass in St Michael's Church, Creeslough tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30 at 11am followed by burial in Doe Cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/stmichaelschurchcreeslough

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ICU, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or James Harkin, funeral director.

Sadie Doherty, Iskaheen, Muff

The death has taken place of Sadie Doherty, Iskaheen, Muff. Sadie’s remains are reposing at her home. Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Funeral Requiem Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30 at 11am in St Patrick’s Church, Iskaheen, Muff followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.iskaheenparish.com



Elma Waters (née Russell), Carrigans Lower, Ballymote, Sligo,/Letterkenny

The death has occurred peacefully on September 26, at Sligo University Hospital of Elma Waters (née Russell), Carrigans Lower, Ballymote, Co Sligo and formerly of Terargus, Churchill, Letterkenny.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband John, daughters Karen, Elaine and Eimear, her son Sean, her mother Nora (Russell) (Terargus, Churchill), brothers James and Johnny, sisters Ruth (McClintock), Sandra (Connaghan) and Louise (Presho), son-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

Remains will repose at her late residence at Carrigans Lower (F56 FK88) tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30 from 2pm to 9pm for family, neighbours and friends. Removal on Thursday, October 1, to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymote to arrive for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St Columba's Cemetery. Family flowers only, please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to the North West Hospice, Sligo c/o M. Perry, funeral director.

Rosaleen Molloy (née Brown), Kilmackelvenny, Burnfoot

The peaceful death has taken place at her home surrounded by her loving family of Rosaleen Molloy (née Brown), Kilmackelvenny, Burnfoot. Beloved wife of the late Joe and much loved sister of Johnny, Teresa McLaughlin, Philomena McLaughlin, and the late Patsy, Nuala and Anna.

Deeply regretted by her brother, sisters, nieces, nephews, her wider family circle, friends and neighbours.

Rosaleen's Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, September 30, at 11am in St Mura's Church, Fahan followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly private to family only.

Rosaleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

