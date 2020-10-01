Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, October 1, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran

- William Joseph Greene, Coventry, England, and formerly of Grange, Inch Island

- Brian (Bernard) MacManus, Millbrook Ave., Ayrfield, Dublin and Letterkenny

- John James Harrison (Jim), 3 Fair Green, Ballintra and Ozanam House, Bundoran

- Madge Dolan, 29, Fort Road, Maghernageeragh, Aghyaran

- William Gill, Backhill, Meenagorey, Buncrana

- Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart

- Mary Patton, Corlecky, Ballybofey

- Stephanie McVeigh, 2 The Glebe, Letterkenny and formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran and late of Alfred McMorrow Solicitors, Bundoran. He passed away peacefully at home.

Reposing at his late residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm, for those wishing to call please adhere to the current restrictions regarding face coverings and no hand shaking at the family home please.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday at 11.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass is private to family only please. You can view the Mass online at magheneparish.ie. Condolences to the McMorrow family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

William Joseph Greene, Coventry, England, and formerly of Grange, Inch Island

The death has taken place of William Joseph Greene, Coventry, England, and formerly of Grange, Inch Island.

Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, October 8 in Christ the King Church, Coventry at 10.30am.

Due to government guidelines, funeral is private to family only.

Funeral can be viewed online on Christ the King Church Coventry Website.

Brian (Bernard) MacManus, Millbrook Ave., Ayrfield, Dublin and Letterkenny

The death has occurred of Brian (Bernard) MacManus, Millbrook Ave., Ayrfield, Dublin and Letterkenny.

beloved husband of Kathleen and much loved father of Padraig, Máire, Fiona, Brian and the late Cathy; very sadly missed by his wife, sons, daughters, sons-in-law John, Paul and Jim, Padraig’s partner Katie and Brian’s partner Sharon, grandchildren Kellyann, Grace, Kerry, Molly, Nathan, Ella, Padraig, Alex, Fiona and James, brothers Seamus, Conor and Oisin sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Due to Government advice and HSE guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place for immediate family and close friends.

John James Harrison (Jim), 3 Fair Green, Ballintra and Ozanam House, Bundoran

The death has occurred of John James Harrison (Jim), 3 Fair Green, Ballintra and Ozanam House, Bundoran.

Funeral to arrive at St. Brigid’s Church, Ballintra on Friday for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am, followed by internment in the adjoining Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if so desired to the Ozanam House, Bundoran, C/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. Due to the current restrictions and in line with government guidelines, the mass and burial will be private to family only.

Madge Dolan, 29, Fort Road, Maghernageeragh, Aghyaran

The death has occurred of Madge Dolan, 29, Fort Road, Maghernageeragh, Aghyaran.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Friday 2nd October at 12 noon in St. Patrick’s Church, Aghyaran.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

Due to Government restrictions, the House, Mass and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family.

The Mass can be viewed via the parish webcam.

William Gill, Backhill, Meenagorey, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of William Gill, Backhill, Meenagorey, Buncrana.

Reposing at his residence.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Letterkenny University Hospital, Medical 4, c/o any family member or Porter Funeral Directors, Buncrana.

Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 3 going to Carrigart Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm followed by burial in the family burial ground.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Mary Patton, Corlecky, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at her home in her 102nd year of Mary Patton, Corlecky, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday, October 1 at 1.35pm for Service of Thanksgiving in St. John’s Parish Church, Kilteevogue at 2pm.

Interment afterwards at Stranorlar Parish Churchyard.

In compliance HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral are private to family only please.

Stephanie McVeigh, 2 The Glebe, Letterkenny and formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at the Donegal Hospice of Stephanie McVeigh, 2 The Glebe, Letterkenny and formerly of Church Lane, Letterkenny. Retired nurse at Letterkenny University Hospital and HSE. Stephanie’s remains are reposing at her late residence.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Requiem Mass can be viewed on The Church of the Irish Martyrs Facebook Page at 11am on Wednesday, September 30.

