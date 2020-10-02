Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 2, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Philomena (Mena) Jackson 34 Lisowen Ave, Buncrana

- Manus Ferry, Keeldrum, Gortahork

- Eamon Sweeney, Kiltown, Killygordon

- Joe Charlie Mc Ginley, Drumnatiney, Falcarragh

- Raymond Maguire, Binbane, Inver PO

- Anthony McGettigan, Clogher, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

- Dr. Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran

- Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has occurred of Philomena (Mena) Jackson 34 Lisowen Ave, Buncrana. Formerly of Owenirk, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Remains reposing at her residence. Loving wife of the late George Jackson R.I.P. Beloved mother of Anne, Joe, George, Mary, Phylis, Bridie, John and the late Eddie R.I.P. Sadly missed by her grandchildren, great grandchildren family circle and friends. Funeral from her residence on Sunday, October 4 at 9.10am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for 10am. Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and close friends only. Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Manus Ferry, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Manus Ferry, Keeldrum, Gortahork. He is survived by his sisters Molly and Kitty, nephews and nieces and a wide circle of friends.

A private removal at 3pm from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Sunday, October 4 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on: http:www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Eamon Sweeney, Kiltown, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Eamon Sweeney, Kiltown, Killygordon.

Eamon's remains will leave his late home on Sunday, October 4 at 9.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Due to Government Restrictions (re: Covid-19) the house, Funeral and Interment will be private to family only please.

Joe Charlie Mc Ginley, Drumnatiney, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Falcarragh community Hospital of Joe Charlie Mc Ginley, Drumnatiney, Falcarragh.

His remains will be brought to St Finian's Church Falcarragh today Friday for 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass tomorrow Saturday at 11.00 in St Finian's Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral is for family only.

Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors

Raymond Maguire, Binbane, Inver PO

The peaceful death of Raymond Maguire, Binbane, Inver PO has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Reposing privately at his family home on Saturday. Removal on Sunday for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment after wards in the Craney Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Due to current government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family and close friends and neighbours.

Messages of condolences can be left on rip.ie or John McGowan Funeral Directors Facebook page. Family flowers only, donations in lieu to the Oncology Ward at Letterkenny University Hospital, c/o any family member or John McGowan Funeral Directors.

Funeral Mass an be livestreamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Anthony McGettigan, Clogher, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Anthony McGettigan, Clogher, Barnesmore, Donegal Town at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his residence at Clogher, Barnesmore. Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Agatha’s Graveyard Fund c/o any family member. Due to the current government guidelines his residence and funeral mass private to family only. Funeral mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal.

Dr. Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Dr. Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey and former Chairman of P. Mulrine & Sons, Ballybofey. He passed away peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family.

Beloved husband of the late Mona and loving father of Margaret, Anne, Peter and the late Frank, and cherished brother of Dan. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing daughters, son, brother, daughter-in-law Martina, son-in-law Morgan, grandchildren Laura, Alison, Mark, David and Hugo, sister-in-law Kathleen, extended family circle, neighbours and many friends.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday, October 4 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current Government Restrictions (re: Covid-19) the house and Funeral will be strictly private to family only.

Nan Bean Uí Ghallachóir 'Nan Dan Eoghan Charlie' of Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at her late residence of Nan Bean Uí Ghallachóir 'Nan Dan Eoghan Charlie' of Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair.

Currently reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass on Saturday, October 3 at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland C/O Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran and late of Alfred McMorrow Solicitors, Bundoran. He passed away peacefully at home.

Reposing at his late residence on Friday evening from 5pm to 8pm, for those wishing to call please adhere to the current restrictions regarding face coverings and no hand shaking at the family home please.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday at 11.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran. Due to current restrictions the Funeral Mass is private to family only please. You can view the Mass online at magheneparish.ie. Condolences to the McMorrow family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Saturday, October 3 going to Carrigart Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm followed by burial in the family burial ground.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

