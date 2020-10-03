Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 3, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Robert (Robie) Byrne, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia

- Philomena (Mena) Jackson, Buncrana

- Manus Ferry, Gortahork

- Eamon Sweeney, Killygordon

- Joe Charlie Mc Ginley, Falcarragh

- Raymond Maguire, Binbane

- Anthony McGettigan, Barnesmore,

- Dr Frank Mulrine, Ballybofey

- Nan Bean Uí Ghallachóir 'Nan Dan Eoghan Charlie,' Gaoth Dobhair.

- Laurence McMorrow, Bundoran

- Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart

Robert (Robie) Byrne, late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia

The death has occurred of Robert (Robie) Byrne, late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

Philomena (Mena) Jackson 34 Lisowen Ave, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Philomena (Mena) Jackson 34 Lisowen Ave, Buncrana and formerly of Owenirk, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Her remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from her residence on Sunday at 9.10am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and close friends only. Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Manus Ferry, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Manus Ferry, Keeldrum, Gortahork.

A private removal at 3pm from Eternal Light Chapel of Rest, Mountain Top, Letterkenny going to his late residence. Funeral from there on Sunday, October 4 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Eamon Sweeney, Kiltown, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Eamon Sweeney, Kiltown, Killygordon.

Eamon's remains will leave his late home on Sunday, October 4 at 9.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Due to government restrictions the house, funeral and interment will be private to family only please.

Joe Charlie Mc Ginley, Drumnatiney, Falcarragh

The death has occurred in Falcarragh community Hospital of Joe Charlie Mc Ginley, Drumnatiney, Falcarragh.

His remains reposed overnight at at Finian's Church Falcarragh.

Requiem Mass is on Saturday at 11.00 in St Finian's Church with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government restrictions, the funeral is for family only. Enquiries to McClafferty Funeral Directors

Raymond Maguire, Binbane, Inver PO

The peaceful death of Raymond Maguire, Binbane, Inver PO has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Reposing privately at his family home on Saturday. Removal on Sunday for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment after wards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Due to current government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family and close friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass an be livestreamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Anthony McGettigan, Clogher, Barnesmore, Donegal Town

The death has taken place of Anthony McGettigan, Clogher, Barnesmore, Donegal Town at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his residence at Clogher, Barnesmore.

Removal on Saturday morning at 10.30am to St. Agatha’s Church, Clar for 11am Funeral Mass with burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired, to St. Agatha’s Graveyard Fund c/o any family member.

Due to the current government guidelines his residence and funeral mass private to family only. Funeral mass will be streamed live on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-agathas-clar-donegal

Dr Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Dr Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey and former Chairman of P Mulrine & Sons, Ballybofey. He passed away peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current Government Restrictions (re: Covid-19) the house and Funeral will be strictly private to family only.

Nan Bean Uí Ghallachóir 'Nan Dan Eoghan Charlie' of Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has taken place at her late residence of Nan Bean Uí Ghallachóir 'Nan Dan Eoghan Charlie' of Coshclady, Gaoth Dobhair.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral will be strictly family only.

Funeral Mass will be broadcast on the Colm Gillespie Funeral Director Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer Society of Ireland C/O Colm Gillespie Funeral Director.

Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Laurence McMorrow, 8 Bayview Terrace, Bundoran and late of Alfred McMorrow Solicitors, Bundoran. He passed away peacefully at home.

Removal from his late residence on Saturday at 11.45am to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Newtown, Bundoran.

Due to current restrictions the Mass is private to family only please. It can be viewed online at magheneparish.ie

Condolences to the McMorrow family can be left on the online condolence section at breslinfunerals.ie.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to The North West Hospice or The Irish Cancer Society c/o Donal Breslin Funeral Directors, Breslin’s Funeral Home, Bundoran.

Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Gilbert Hall, Aughalatty, Carrigart.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Saturday going to Carrigart Presbyterian Church for service at 2pm followed by burial in the family burial ground.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

