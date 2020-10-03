Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, October 3, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- John McGinley, Falcarragh

- Harry (Thaidhg) Mc Fadden, Cnocfola

- Michael Duffy, Rockhill, Letterkenny

- John (Seán) Cunningham, Tinahely, Co Wicklow, and late of Carrick

- Roy Barnett, Raphoe

- Robert (Robie) Byrne, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia

- Philomena (Mena) Jackson, Buncrana

- Manus Ferry, Gortahork

- Eamon Sweeney, Killygordon

- Raymond Maguire, Binbane

- Dr Frank Mulrine, Ballybofey

John McGinley, Derryreel, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John McGinley, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his home in Derryreel. Rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon in St Finian's Church Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are for family and close friends only. The funeral Mass and Sunday night's Rosary can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member or McClafferty Funeral Directors.

Harry (Thaidhg) Mc Fadden, Cnocfola, Gweedore



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry Thaidhg Mc Fadden, Cnocfola, Gweedore.

His remains are repsoing at his later residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Cnocfola with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Harry's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am on Monday morning.

Michael Duffy, Rockhill, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at his late residence of Michael Duffy, aged 82 years, formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his late residence in Rockhill, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is private to family and close friends only.

John (Seán) Cunningham, Mountpleasant, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, and late of Straleel, Carrick

The death has occurred peacefully at home of John (Seán) Cunningham, Mountpleasant, Tinahely, Wicklow and late of Carrick.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Kevin's Church, Killaveney, Tinahely, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live on http://kilaveneyparish.ie/.

Due to current government advice, Covid restrictions on numbers and social distancing guidelines will apply in the church and cemetery.

Roy Barnett, Common, Raphoe



The death has taken place at his residence of Roy Barnett, Common, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Service at his residence on Monday at 1pm followed by internment at 2pm in the family plot at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, care of any family member of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Robert (Robie) Byrne, late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia

The death has occurred of Robert (Robie) Byrne, late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia.

Reposing at his mother's residence, Chris Dominic, Camlin, Ballyshannon.

Removal on Monday at 10am via Erne Street, Ballyshannon and proceeding to Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin for service of cremation at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

Philomena (Mena) Jackson, 34 Lisowen Ave, Buncrana

The death has occurred of Philomena (Mena) Jackson 34 Lisowen Ave, Buncrana and formerly of Owenirk, Linsfort, Buncrana.

Her remains reposing at her residence.

Funeral from her residence on Sunday at 9.10am going to Star of the Sea Church, Desertegney for 10am Requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral private to family and close friends only. Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill and choose the mobile option.

Manus Ferry, Keeldrum, Gortahork

The death has occurred of Manus Ferry, Keeldrum, Gortahork.

His remains are reposing at this late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday, October 4 for 1pm Requiem Mass in Christ the King Church, Gortahork with burial afterwards in the adjacent cemetery.

Mass can be viewed live on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/Christ-the-king-gortahork

Due to government and HSE restrictions regarding public gatherings the wake and funeral will be private to family only.

Eamon Sweeney, Kiltown, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Eamon Sweeney, Kiltown, Killygordon.

Eamon's remains will leave his late home on Sunday, October 4 at 9.30am for Funeral Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 10am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Due to government restrictions the house, funeral and interment will be private to family only please.

Raymond Maguire, Binbane, Inver PO

The peaceful death of Raymond Maguire, Binbane, Inver PO has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital.

Reposing privately at his family home on Saturday. Removal on Sunday for 11am Funeral Mass in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Frosses, with interment after wards in the Cranny Road Cemetery, Frosses.

Due to current government guidelines, the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family and close friends and neighbours.

Funeral Mass an be livestreamed on mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-marys-frosses-inver

Dr Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred of Dr Frank Mulrine, Rosemount, Donegal Road, Ballybofey and former Chairman of P Mulrine & Sons, Ballybofey. He passed away peacefully, at home, in the loving care of his family.

Funeral leaving his home on Sunday at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am. Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Churchyard, Sessiaghoneill.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar

In compliance with current government restrictions the house and Funeral will be strictly private to family only.

