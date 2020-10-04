Deaths in Donegal - Sunday evening, October 4, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Alison Gallagher, The Mall, Ramelton

- Sheila Connaughton, Milford

- John McGinley, Falcarragh

- Harry (Thaidhg) Mc Fadden, Cnocfola

- Michael Duffy, Rockhill, Letterkenny

- John (Seán) Cunningham, Tinahely, Co Wicklow, and late of Carrick

- Roy Barnett, Raphoe

- Robert (Robie) Byrne, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia

Alison Gallagher, The Mall, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Alison Gallagher, The Mall, Ramelton. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Jamie, parents Doreen Gill and Michael Gallagher, fiancé Ciaran, brothers Paul, Michael and Gary, sisters Kim, Karen, Catherine and Hazel, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 6, at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Rosary on Sunday and Monday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ‘Irish Cancer Society’, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Sheila Connaughton, Milford

The death has occurred of Sheila Connaughton, Milford. Beloved wife of the late Hubert and loving mother to Ursula and Mark. Very sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Regina, son-in-law James, grandchildren, Alex, Christina and Río, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Tuesday, October 6, at 1pm in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Her funeral Mass will take place in line with Covid-19 restrictions and may be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Rosary on Monday, October 5 at 9pm can be viewed on the link above.

John McGinley, Derryreel, Falcarragh



The death has occurred in Letterkenny University Hospital of John McGinley, Derryreel, Falcarragh.

His remains are reposing at his home in Derryreel. Rosary at 9pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday afternoon in St Finian's Church Falcarragh with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are for family and close friends only. The funeral Mass and Sunday night's Rosary can be viewed live on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/falcarragh-parish-church

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired to Oncology Unit, Letterkenny Hospital c/o any family member or McClafferty Funeral Directors.

Harry (Thaidhg) Mc Fadden, Cnocfola, Gweedore



The death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Harry Thaidhg Mc Fadden, Cnocfola, Gweedore.

His remains are reposing at his later residence.

Requiem Mass on Monday morning at 11am in St Colmcille's Church, Cnocfola with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to government and HSE regulations, wake, funeral and burial are private to family only.

Harry's Funeral Mass will be streamed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am on Monday morning.

Michael Duffy, Rockhill, Letterkenny



The death has occurred at his late residence of Michael Duffy, aged 82 years, formerly of Main Street, Letterkenny.

His remains reposing at his late residence in Rockhill, Letterkenny.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the funeral is private to family and close friends only.

John (Seán) Cunningham, Mountpleasant, Tinahely, Co. Wicklow, and late of Straleel, Carrick

The death has occurred peacefully at home of John (Seán) Cunningham, Mountpleasant, Tinahely, Wicklow and late of Carrick.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon in St Kevin's Church, Killaveney, Tinahely, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live on http://kilaveneyparish.ie/.

Due to current government advice, Covid restrictions on numbers and social distancing guidelines will apply in the church and cemetery.

Roy Barnett, Common, Raphoe



The death has taken place at his residence of Roy Barnett, Common, Raphoe.

His remains are reposing at his late residence.

Service at his residence on Monday at 1pm followed by internment at 2pm in the family plot at St Eunan’s Cathedral, Raphoe.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Palliative Care, care of any family member of Gibson Funeral Directors, Convoy.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Robert (Robie) Byrne, late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia

The death has occurred of Robert (Robie) Byrne, late of 64 Erne Street, Ballyshannon and Perth, Australia.

Reposing at his mother's residence, Chris Dominic, Camlin, Ballyshannon.

Removal on Monday at 10am via Erne Street, Ballyshannon and proceeding to Glasnevin Crematorium, Dublin for service of cremation at 2.30pm.

Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Northwest Hospice c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member.

