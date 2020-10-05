Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 5

The following deaths have taken place:

- Stanley Simpson, Kinlough

- Agnes Mc Nulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

- Hugh Duffy, Ballyargus, Redcastle

- Kathleen McBride (née Boyle) Lower Middletown, Derrybeg

- Barney Doherty, Lackagh, Carrigart and formerly of Clonmany

- Alison Gallagher, The Mall, Ramelton

- Sheila Connaughton, Milford

The death has occurred of Agnes Mc Nulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, October 7 at 10.30am for requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations directly in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patient's comfort fund, Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Letterkenny,

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

Hugh Duffy, Ballyargus, Redcastle



The death has taken place of Hugh Duffy, Ballyargus, Redcastle.

As per Hugh’s wishes, cremation is strictly private please.

Kathleen McBride (née Boyle) Lower Middletown, Derrybeg

The death has occurred of Kathleen McBride (née Boyle) Lower Middletown, Derrybeg.

Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm on Monday. Funeral Mass in St Mary's Chapel, Derrybeg, on Tuesday, October 6t at 11am with burial afterwards in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only. If you wish to leave your condolence, please use the condolence book below.

Kathleen's Funeral Mass can be viewed live on Kieran Roarty Funeral Director facebook page at 11am on Tuesday.

Barney Doherty, Lackagh, Carrigart and formerly of Clonmany

The death has taken place at Falcarragh Nursing Unit of Barney Doherty, Lackagh, Carrigart and formerly of Clonmany.

Remains reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on the Mevagh Parish Facebook page.

Interment immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to Government restrictions, wake and funeral is private to family and close friends.

Alison Gallagher, The Mall, Ramelton

The death has occurred of Alison Gallagher, The Mall, Ramelton. Deeply regretted by her loving family, son Jamie, parents Doreen Gill and Michael Gallagher, fiancé Ciaran, brothers Paul, Michael and Gary, sisters Kim, Karen, Catherine and Hazel, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, October 6, at 11 am in St Mary’s Church, Ramelton. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery. Rosary on Sunday and Monday at 9pm.

Funeral Mass and rosary can be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to ‘Irish Cancer Society’, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Sheila Connaughton, Milford

The death has occurred of Sheila Connaughton, Milford. Beloved wife of the late Hubert and loving mother to Ursula and Mark. Very sadly missed by her family, daughter-in-law Regina, son-in-law James, grandchildren, Alex, Christina and Río, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Funeral Tuesday, October 6, at 1pm in St Peter’s Church, Milford. Burial afterwards in Milford Cemetery.

Her funeral Mass will take place in line with Covid-19 restrictions and may be viewed on Church Services TV on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/milford

Rosary on Monday, October 5 at 9pm can be viewed on the link above.

Stanley Simpson, Kinlough

The death has taken place of Stanley Simpson, Kinlough, Co Leitrim at Sligo University Hospital.

Remains reposing at his late residence, with removal to St Aidan’s Church, Kinlough, on Tuesday for 11am requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough. No flowers please. Donations in lieu, if so desired, to the Irish Heart Foundation, C/o Gilmartin undertakers or any family member. Due to current restrictions, the house is private to family and close friends only please.

