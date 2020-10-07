Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, October 7

The following deaths have taken place:

- Neilie Boyle, The Diamond, Dungloe

- Anna McCafferty, née McCabe, Gate House, Camlin, Ballyshannon

- Seamus Duffy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

- Deirdre Hanlon, Braede, formerly Scanlon from Croivheigh, Dungloe

- Peter McTaggart, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

- Agnes Mc Nulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar

Neilie Boyle, The Diamond, Dungloe



The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Neilie Boyle, The Diamond, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home, Dungloe from 6pm to 9pm Wednesday, October 7.

Removal to St Crona’s Church Dungloe on Thursday evening for 7pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit Cemetery, Kincasslagh.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Anna McCafferty, née McCabe, Gate House, Camlin, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place of Anna McCafferty, née McCabe, Gate House, Camlin, Ballyshannon.

Private reposing at her home, with removal on Thursday morning to St Patrick’s Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass, followed by Interment in Abbey cemetery. Due to Government and HSE guidelines, home and funeral is private to family and very close friends. Funeral mass limited to 25 persons. Family flowers, donations if so desired to the Shiel Hospital patients comfort fund, C/o Patsy McCauley Funeral director on 077 032 10437

Seamus Duffy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Seamus Duffy, Donegal Road, Ballybofey.

Funeral leaving his home on Thursday, October 8 at 10.40am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Drumboe cemetery

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,directly to the Parkinson’s Association of Ireland at https://www.parkinsons.ie

Deirdre Hanlon, Braede, formerly Scanlon from Croivheigh, Dungloe

The death has occurred in her home of Deirdre Hanlon, Braede, formerly Scanlon from Croivheigh, Dungloe.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Funeral mass on Thursday in St Cronas Church, Dungloe followed by private cremation in Cavan at a later date.

Funeral mass strictly private for family only.

Peter McTaggart, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan

The peaceful death has taken place in Letterkenny University Hospital of Peter McTaggart, Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Requiem mass on Thursday, October 8 at 12 noon in St Columba’s Church, Kilmacrennan.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family only please.

Agnes Mc Nulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar



The death has occurred of Agnes Mc Nulty, Mullindrait, Stranorlar.

Funeral leaving her home on Wednesday, October 7 at 10.30am for Requiem Mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar at 11am.

Interment afterwards in Stranorlar cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

Donations directly in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the patient's comfort fund, Hillcrest House Nursing Home, Letterkenny,

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the House, and Funeral will be Strictly Private to the family only please.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie