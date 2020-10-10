Saturday evening Donegal Death notices

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran, Killygordon

- Margaret O'Brien (née Blee), Stranorlar

- George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra

- Anthony Gallen, retired postman, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

- Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe

- Brigid (Bridie) Redmond (née Bennett), Finglas, Dublin and Glenfin

- Neilie Boyle, The Diamond, Dungloe

Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née McGlinchey) 102, Loughbracken Road, Cookstown, Tyrone; Aghyaran, Tyrone / Killygordon.



Formerly of Corgary, Aghyaran. Peacefully, 9th October, 2020, R.I.P. Beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved mother of Kathleen and Thomas and mother-in-law of Dermot and Terrie, loving granny of Eoghaín, Oísin, Shauna, Emma, Lauren and Aimee.

Funeral from her home on Monday (October 12th) at 10.15 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran.

Due to Government Covid Restrictions, the House, Mass and interment are strictly private.

Margaret O'Brien, 14 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has taken place in St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar, in the loving care of the staff of Barnes View Ward, in her 92nd year, of Margaret O'Brien (nee Blee), beloved wife of the late Frank.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret McHugh, Stranorlar, son-in-law Padraic, grandchildren Ciara O'Mahony and her husband Denis, Daibhéid, (Maynooth) and his wife Hollie, Eoin, (Dublin) and his fiancée Meabh, great grandchildren Dan, Luke, Eábha, Adam, Dáire and Jack, brothers, Joe and Laurence, sister Vera (Gallen), and pre-deceased by brothers, Willie John and Anthony, sisters Rose Agnes and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral will leave her home at 10.30am on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current Government restrictions re Covid 19 the house and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital, c/o any family member.

George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra

The death has taken place of George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra.

Funeral service in St. John’s Parish Church, Rossnowlagh at 2pm on Sunday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to current guidelines, house and funeral is strictly private.

Anthony Gallen, retired postman, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Anthony Gallen, retired postman, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, October 11 in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining Churchyard.



Due to Government Restrictions (re: Covid-19) the House, Mass and Interment will be Private to Immediate family only.



The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

The death has taken place at his home of Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh.

Loving Husband of Rae and devoted Father of Nicholas, Conor, Aaron, Alison, Diane and Coleen, and Grandfather to 11 Grandchildren.

Brother of Myra Hunter and Bridie Horsfield.

Funeral to take place on Monday, October 12 at 2pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with interment afterwards in Drumragh Cemetery.

Funeral will be live streamed on Drumragh Parish Webcam

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe.

His remains will be reposing in McGlynns Funeral Home on Friday from 3pm, with removal at 5pm going to his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon in St Crona’s Church Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government Guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with house strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital C/O any family member or McGlynn Funeral Directors.





Brigid (Bridie) Redmond (née Bennett), Finglas, Dublin and Glenfin

The peaceful death has taken place at Clearbrook Care Home of Brigid (Bridie) Redmond (née Bennett), Finglas, Dublin and Glenfin.

Bridie was the beloved wife of Seamus and cherished mother of Dermot, Brendan, Colette and Teresa.

She will be sadly missed and remembered with love by her husband, children, grandchildren Karen, Binian, Imogen, Oisín, Alyson, Aoibhín, Fiona and Fionn, son-in-law Gerry, sister Mary, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours, friends and all who knew and loved her.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu of flowers to the Irish Cancer Society.

Brigid’s Funeral Mass can be view at 11.30am on Saturday morning by clicking this link. http://stcanicesfinglas.com/live.html.

Due to the recent government guidelines regarding public gatherings, Brigid's Funeral will be held in private and restricted to 25 people.

