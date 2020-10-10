Deaths in Donegal, Saturday evening, October 10

The following deaths have taken place:

- Brendan Diver, Moville

- Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran, Killygordon

- Margaret O'Brien (née Blee), Stranorlar

- George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra

- Anthony Gallen, retired postman, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

- Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

- Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe

The death as taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Brendan Diver, of Susie's Bar, Moville.

Brendan's remains will repose at his home, No.10 Newpark Gardens, Moville from 4pm today (Saturday).

Funeral Requiem Mass on Monday, October 12 in St. Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on movileeparish.com/media

Due to Government restrictions, wake and funeral Mass are private to close friends and family only.

Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née McGlinchey) 102, Loughbracken Road, Cookstown, Tyrone; Aghyaran, Tyrone / Killygordon; formerly of Corgary, Aghyaran.

Mary was the beloved wife of the late Paddy, much loved mother of Kathleen and Thomas and mother-in-law of Dermot and Terrie, loving granny of Eoghaín, Oísin, Shauna, Emma, Lauren and Aimee.

Funeral from her home on Monday (October 12) at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St. Patrick's Church, Aghyaran at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran.

Due to Government Covid restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private.

Margaret O'Brien, 14 Woodlawn, Stranorlar

The peaceful death has taken place in St. Joseph's Hospital, Stranorlar, in the loving care of the staff of Barnes View Ward, in her 92nd year, of Margaret O'Brien (nee Blee), beloved wife of the late Frank.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Margaret McHugh, Stranorlar, son-in-law Padraic, grandchildren Ciara O'Mahony and her husband Denis, Daibhéid, (Maynooth) and his wife Hollie, Eoin, (Dublin) and his fiancée Meabh, great grandchildren Dan, Luke, Eábha, Adam, Dáire and Jack, brothers, Joe and Laurence, sister Vera (Gallen), and pre-deceased by brothers, Willie John and Anthony, sisters Rose Agnes and Mary, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral will leave her home at 10.30am on Sunday for 11am Requiem Mass in The Church of Mary Immaculate, Stranorlar, with burial afterwards in Drumboe Cemetery.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/stranorlar.

In compliance with current Government restrictions re Covid-19 the house and funeral will be strictly private to immediate family only.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to The Patients Comfort Fund, St. Joseph's Hospital, c/o any family member.

George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra

The death has taken place of George Robinson, Drumcroil, Ballintra.

Funeral service in St. John’s Parish Church, Rossnowlagh at 2pm on Sunday, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to current guidelines, house and funeral are strictly private.

Anthony Gallen, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon

The death has occurred of Anthony Gallen, retired postman, Meenreagh, Crossroads, Killygordon.



Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Sunday, October 11 in St. Patrick's Church, Crossroads, Killygordon at 2pm.



Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.



Due to Government restrictions (re: Covid-19) the house, Mass and interment will be private to immediate family only.



The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/StPatricksCrossroads/

Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

The death has taken place at his home of Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh.

Loving husband of Rae and devoted father of Nicholas, Conor, Aaron, Alison, Diane and Coleen, and grandfather to 11 grandchildren.

He was the brother of Myra Hunter and Bridie Horsfield.

Funeral to take place on Monday, October 12 at 2pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with interment afterwards in Drumragh Cemetery.

Funeral will be live streamed on Drumragh Parish Webcam

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Manus (Nappy) O’Donnell, Cronashallog, Dungloe.

His remains reposed at McGlynn's Funeral Home on Friday from 3pm, with removal at 5pm going to his late residence.

Funeral Mass on Sunday at 12noon in St Crona’s Church, Dungloe with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends with house strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Dungloe Community Hospital C/O any family member or McGlynn Funeral Directors.

