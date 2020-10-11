Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Deaths in Donegal, Sunday evening, October 11

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal

Deaths in Donegal

Reporter:

Reporter

The following deaths have taken place:

- James Toland, Inver 

- Sheila Cannon, Carrigart

- Clement Harvey, Letterkenny

- Brendan Diver, Moville

- Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran, Killygordon  

- Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

James Toland, Castleogary, Inver

The peaceful death has occurred at Galway University Hospital of James Toland, Castleogary, Inver, .

Remains will repose privately at his home on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning for 11am funeral Mass at St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines (Level 3) the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St Naul's Parish, Inver Facebook page. 

Sheila Cannon, Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Sheila Cannon, Umlagh, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed, live on Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

Removal immediately afterwards for cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Due to current HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Clement Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Sunday at his home of Clement Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards, with funeral cortege travelling via Letterkenny Main Street, to New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. 

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Society of the St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family only please. 

Brendan Diver, of Susie's Bar Moville

The death as taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Brendan Diver, of Susie's Bar, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his home, No 10 Newpark Gardens, Moville.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on movilleparish.com/media

Due to Government restrictions, wake and funeral Mass are private to close friends and family only.

Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née McGlinchey) 102, Loughbracken Road, Cookstown, Tyrone; formerly of Corgary, Aghyaran and Killygordon.

Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Aghyaran at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran

Due to Government Covid restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private.  

Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

The death has taken place at his home of Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh.

Funeral to take place on Monday at 2pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with interment afterwards in Drumragh Cemetery.

Funeral will be live streamed on Drumragh Parish Webcam

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only. 

 

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie