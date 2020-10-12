Deaths in Donegal - Monday morning, October 12, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Agnes McGrory, Trummon, Laghey

- James Toland, Inver

- Sheila Cannon, Carrigart

- Clement Harvey, Letterkenny

- Brendan Diver, Moville

- Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran, Killygordon

- Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

Agnes McGrory, Trummon, Laghey

The death has taken place of Agnes McGrory, Trummon, Laghey peacefully at her residence. Reposing at her home, with removal on Tuesday for 2pm Funeral Mass in St Bridgets Church, Ballintra followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to the current government guidelines on Covid 19, house strictly private to family only. Funeral Mass can also be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Ballintra.

Further enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director on 087 9734000.

James Toland, Castleogary, Inver

The peaceful death has occurred at Galway University Hospital of James Toland, Castleogary, Inver, .

Remains will repose privately at his home on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning for 11am funeral Mass at St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines (Level 3) the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St Naul's Parish, Inver Facebook page.

Sheila Cannon, Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Sheila Cannon, Umlagh, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, for requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed, live on Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

Removal immediately afterwards for cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Due to current HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Clement Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Sunday at his home of Clement Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards, with funeral cortege travelling via Letterkenny Main Street, to New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Society of the St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family only please.

Brendan Diver, of Susie's Bar Moville

The death as taken place at Nazareth House, Fahan of Brendan Diver, of Susie's Bar, Moville.

His remains are reposing at his home, No 10 Newpark Gardens, Moville.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St Pius X Church, Moville followed by burial in Ballybrack cemetery.

Mass can be viewed on movilleparish.com/media

Due to Government restrictions, wake and funeral Mass are private to close friends and family only.

Mary Daly, Cookstown, Aghyaran and Killygordon

The death has occurred of Mary Daly (née McGlinchey) 102, Loughbracken Road, Cookstown, Tyrone; formerly of Corgary, Aghyaran and Killygordon.

Funeral from her home on Monday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Patrick's Church, Aghyaran at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at https://www.churchservices.tv/aghyaran

Due to Government Covid restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private.

Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh

The death has taken place at his home of Pio McCann, 12 Cannon Hill, Omagh.

Funeral to take place on Monday at 2pm in the Sacred Heart Church, Omagh, with interment afterwards in Drumragh Cemetery.

Funeral will be live streamed on Drumragh Parish Webcam

Due to government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to family and close friends only.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie