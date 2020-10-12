Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 12, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

Mary Greene, The Point, Carrickfinn

The tragic death has occurred of Mary Greene, The Point, Carrickfinn.

Her remains will be reposing in McGlynn's Funeral Home on Monday, October 12 from 3pm, with removal at 4pm going to her residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday, October at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, and also at the request of the family, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Donnachadh McGeehin, Kindgarrow, Fintown

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Donnachadh McGeehin, Kindgarrow, Fintown.

Requiem Mass will take place 12noon on Wednesday, October 14 in St Colmcille's Church, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

House strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Agnes McGrory, Trummon, Laghey

The death has taken place of Agnes McGrory, Trummon, Laghey peacefully at her residence. Reposing at her home, with removal on Tuesday for 2pm Funeral Mass in St Bridgets Church, Ballintra followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard.

Due to the current government guidelines on Covid 19, house strictly private to family only. Funeral Mass can also be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Ballintra.

Further enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director on 087 9734000.

James Toland, Castleogary, Inver

The peaceful death has occurred at Galway University Hospital of James Toland, Castleogary, Inver, .

Remains will repose privately at his home on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning for 11am funeral Mass at St. Naul's Church, Ardaghey with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines (Level 3) the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours.

The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St Naul's Parish, Inver Facebook page.

Sheila Cannon, Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Sheila Cannon, Umlagh, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there on Tuesday going to the Church of St. John the Baptist, Carrigart, for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed, live on Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

Removal immediately afterwards for cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Due to current HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Clement Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Sunday at his home of Clement Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Funeral leaving his late residence on Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards, with funeral cortege travelling via Letterkenny Main Street, to New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Society of the St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family only please.

