Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday morning, October 13

The following deaths have taken place:

- Joe Rua Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

- Ellen–Susan Melly, Renny, Lettermacaward

- Mary Greene, The Point, Carrickfinn

- Donnachadh McGeehin, Kindgarrow, Fintown

- Agnes McGrory, Trummon, Laghey

- James Toland, Inver

- Sheila Cannon, Carrigart

- Clement Harvey, Letterkenny

Joe Rua Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Joe Rua Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gweedore.

Sadly missed by his wife, Nuala, his daughter Máire, his son Pádraig, his grandchildren Jamie and Jack, his son in law, Gerry, his sisters; Bella, Maedhbha and Gracie, his brother, Donnchadh, nieces, nephews and extended family.

His remains will be taken to St Mary's Church, Derrybeg, today, (Tuesday), for 7pm. Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14, in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Ellen–Susan Melly, Renny, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place at her late residence of Ellen-Susan Melly, Renny, Lettermacaward.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14, at 11am in St Bridget's Church, Lettermacaward with burial in the new cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral is private to family only.

Mary Greene, The Point, Carrickfinn

The tragic death has occurred of Mary Greene, The Point, Carrickfinn. Her remains will be reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14, at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, and also at the request of the family, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.



Donnachadh McGeehin, Kindgarrow, Fintown

The peaceful death has taken place at his residence of Donnachadh McGeehin, Kindgarrow, Fintown.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Patricia, daughter, Megan, sons, Phil and Conal, sisters Anne and Mary, brothers Jimmy and Peadar, nieces, nephews, family and friends and predeceased by his brothers Phil and Paddy.

Requiem Mass will take place 12noon tomorrow, Wednesday, October 14 in St Colmcille's Church, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

House strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

Agnes McGrory, (née Travers), Trummon, Laghey

The death has taken place of Agnes McGrory, (née Travers), Trummon, Laghey and formerly of Ballinacarrick Barr, peacefully at her residence. Predeceased by her husband, Johnny and sadly missed by her sons and daughters, Angela, Stephen, Raymond, Helen, Anne, Mattie, Claire and her extended family.

Reposing at her home, with removal today, Tuesday, October 13 for 2pm Funeral Mass in St Bridgets Church, Ballintra followed by burial afterwards in the adjoining graveyard. The Funeral Mass will be streamed live on www.churchservices.tv/Ballintra

Due to the current government guidelines on Covid 19, house strictly private to family only. Funeral Mass can also be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/Ballintra.

Further enquiries to Jackie Carron Funeral director on (087) 9734000.

James Toland, Castleogary, Inver

The peaceful death has occurred at Galway University Hospital of James Toland, Castleogary, Inver.

Dearly missed by his wife Ann Toland, his family James Edward, Geraldine, Fidelma and Gerard, his grandchildren his sister Christina, son in laws, daughter in laws, nieces and nephews and his partner Bridget and a large circle of family and friends.

Removal this Tuesday morning for 11am Funeral Mass at St Naul's Church, Ardaghey with interment afterwards in the local cemetery.

In accordance with Government and HSE guidelines (Level 3) the wake and funeral will be strictly private to family, close friends and neighbours. The family wish to thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

The funeral Mass will be live-streamed on the St Naul's Parish, Inver Facebook page.

Sheila Cannon, Umlagh, Carrigart

The death has taken place of Sheila Cannon, Umlagh, Carrigart.

Remains reposing at her late residence. Funeral from there today, Tuesday going to the Church of St John the Baptist, Carrigart, for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed, live on Meevagh Parish Facebook page.

Removal immediately afterwards for cremation in Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan at 4pm.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Donegal Hospice care of any family member.

Due to current HSE guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to family and close friends.

Clement Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny

The death has taken place on Sunday at his home of Clement Harvey, Drumnahoe, Letterkenny.

Pre-deceased by infant son, Joseph, father Seán (John) and mother, Sarah. Deeply missed by loving wife Bridget and family Siobhan Hannigan, Drumerdagh, Fiona Creagh, Drumerdagh, Ciarán, Coolboy, Breda McClintock, Drumerdagh, Sammy, Drumnahoe and Maria O’Doherty, Drumnahoe, sisters Mary Fisher, Drumkeen and Ann Toner, Drumkeen, brother Noel, Cornagill, Golf Course Road, grand-children, sons-in-law Michael Hannigan, Barry Creagh, Marcus McClintock, James O’Doherty and daughter-in-law Debra, sister-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral leaving his late residence today, Tuesday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Irish Martyrs for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on https://www.facebook.com/irishmartyrs/.

Interment afterwards, with funeral cortege travelling via Letterkenny Main Street, to New Leck Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired, to the Society of the St. Vincent de Paul c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to family only please.

