Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday morning, October 14

The death has taken place of Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff.

His funeral service will take place on Thursday 15th October at 1pm in Glack na Drummond, Methodist Church, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Funeral service can be viewed on the Inishowen Methodist Facebook page

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Glack na Drummond Methodist Church c/o mark Norris, Glack, Culdaff.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales

The death has occurred in Brynsiencyn, Wales of Amelia Skinnader, wife and soulmate of Luke Skinnader, daughter-in-law of Mary and Paul Skinnader of Ramelton.

Sadly missed by Luke’s brothers Kilian, Ross and Oisin and sister Megan, grandmothers Maisie and Kathleen and all the extended family. May she rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in Wales, and is private to family only.

Joe Rua Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gaoth Dobhair

The death has occurred of Joe Rua Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Gweedore.

Sadly missed by his wife, Nuala, his daughter Máire, his son Pádraig, his grandchildren Jamie and Jack, his son in law, Gerry, his sisters; Bella, Maedhbha and Gracie, his brother, Donnchadh, nieces, nephews and extended family.

Funeral Mass will take place Wednesday, October 14 in St Mary's Church, Derrybeg at 1pm followed by burial in Magheragallon Cemetery.

Due to Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and burial will be private to family only.

Ellen–Susan Melly, Renny, Lettermacaward

The death has taken place at her late residence of Ellen- Susan Melly, Renny, Lettermacaward.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Funeral Mass, Wednesday, October 14, at 11am in St Bridget's Church, Lettermacaward with burial in the new cemetery.

In compliance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral is private to family only.

Mary Greene, The Point, Carrickfinn

The tragic death has taken place of Mary Greene, The Point, Carrickfinn. Her remains will be reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, October 14, at 11am in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry with interment afterwards in the new cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, and also at the request of the family, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.



Donnachadh McGeehin, Kindgarrow, Fintown

The death has taken place at his residence of Donnachadh McGeehin, Kindgarrow, Fintown.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife, Patricia, daughter, Megan, sons, Phil and Conal, sisters Anne and Mary, brothers Jimmy and Peadar, nieces, nephews, family and friends and predeceased by his brothers Phil and Paddy.

Requiem Mass will take place at12 noon, Wednesday, October 14 in St Colmcille's Church, Fintown with burial afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

House strictly private to family only on the morning of the funeral.

