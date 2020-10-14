Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 14

The following deaths have taken place:

Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff

- Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales

- Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran

Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff

 
The death has taken place of Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff.

His funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 1pm in Glack na Drummond, Methodist Church, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.

Funeral service can be viewed on the Inishowen Methodist Facebook page.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Glack na Drummond Methodist Church c/o mark Norris, Glack, Culdaff.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales

The death has occurred in Brynsiencyn, Wales of Amelia Skinnader, wife and soulmate of Luke Skinnader, daughter-in-law of Mary and Paul Skinnader of Ramelton.

Sadly missed by Luke’s brothers Kilian, Ross and Oisin and sister Megan, grandmothers Maisie and Kathleen and all the extended family. May she rest in peace.

Funeral will take place in Wales, and is private to family only.

Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Joseph ( Joe ) Rooney, Breffini House, West End, Bundoran and Summerhill Apartments, Main St, Bundoran, and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. 

Funeral arrangements later.

