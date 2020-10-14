Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 14

Contact
The following deaths have taken place:
- Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff
- Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales
- Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran
Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff
The death has taken place of Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff.
His funeral service will take place on Thursday, October 15 at 1pm in Glack na Drummond, Methodist Church, Culdaff followed by burial in the adjoining burial ground.
Funeral service can be viewed on the Inishowen Methodist Facebook page.
Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Glack na Drummond Methodist Church c/o mark Norris, Glack, Culdaff.
Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.
Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales
The death has occurred in Brynsiencyn, Wales of Amelia Skinnader, wife and soulmate of Luke Skinnader, daughter-in-law of Mary and Paul Skinnader of Ramelton.
Sadly missed by Luke’s brothers Kilian, Ross and Oisin and sister Megan, grandmothers Maisie and Kathleen and all the extended family. May she rest in peace.
Funeral will take place in Wales, and is private to family only.
Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran
The death has taken place of Joseph ( Joe ) Rooney, Breffini House, West End, Bundoran and Summerhill Apartments, Main St, Bundoran, and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.
Funeral arrangements later.
If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Elaine Feeney whose first novel, As You Were, has been included on The Guardian’s list of Ten Best Debut Novelists for 2020
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.