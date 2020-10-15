Contact

Deaths in Donegal - Thursday morning, October 15, 2020

May they rest in peace

Deaths in Donegal, Thursday, October 15, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Mary Curran (née Feeney), Bangor, Co Down and late of Ardara

- Mary Heekin (née Breslin), Ardara

- Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff

- Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales

- Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran

The (non Covid) death has occurred peacefully, at her residence  of Mary Heekin (nee Breslin), Largnaseeragh, Ardara. 

Her remains reposing at her home. Removal from her home on Friday morning at 11.15am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Mass at 12.00pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed onwww.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Mary Curran (née Feeney), Bangor, Co Down and late of Ardara

The death has occurred as a result of a tragic accident of Mary Curran (née Feeney,) Bryansburn Road, Bangor, Co. Down and formerly of Ardara.

Interment at the Church of the Holy Family Churchyard, Ardara on Saturday at 3pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Simon Community NI at https://www.simoncommunity.org/get-involved/donate

In compliance with current government restrictions the house and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease c/o Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Directors.

Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff

The death has taken place of Ernest Norris, Glack, Culdaff.

His funeral service will take place on Thursday at 1pm in Glack na Drummond, Methodist Church, Culdaff followed by interment in the adjoining burial ground.

Service can be viewed on the Inishowen Methodist Facebook page.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Glack na Drummond Methodist Church c/o mark Norris, Glack, Culdaff.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales

The death has occurred in Brynsiencyn, Wales of Amelia Skinnader, wife and soulmate of Luke Skinnader, daughter-in-law of Mary and Paul Skinnader of Ramelton.

Funeral will take place in Wales and is private to family only.

Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Breffini House, West End, Bundoran and Summerhill Apartments, Main St, Bundoran, and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. 

Funeral arrangements later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

