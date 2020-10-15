Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 15, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Rose Early (née O'Donnell), Letterkenny and Arranmore

- Francis Connolly, Tullaghan

- Hugh McGonagle, Buncrana

- John Murphy, Castlefin

- Mary Heekin (née Breslin), Ardara

- Mary Curran (née Feeney), Bangor, Co Down and late of Ardara

- Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales

- Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran

Rose Early (née O'Donnell), Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Rose Early nee O’Donnell, 27 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday at 11.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Mass with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only please.

Francis Connolly, Tullaghan

The death has taken place peacefully, at Sligo University Hospital of Francis Connolly, Duncarberry, Tullaghan, Co Leitrim

Remains arriving at St Patricks Church, Tullaghan for 11am Mass on Friday morning with burial afterwards in St Aidan’s Cemetery, Kinlough.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the North West Hospice C/o Mc Gloin Undertakers.

Due to current restrictions, attendance at the church is restricted to family and close friends only.

Hugh McGonagle, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh McGonagle, Cahir O'Doherty Avenue, Buncrana.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10.00am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for immediate family only. Hugh's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU (B), Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Murphy, Castlefin

The death has occurred of John Murphy, formerly of Carrick, Castlefin



Peacefully, 14th October, 2020, R.I.P. Much loved father of Declan, Ted, Shaun-Paul and the late Marsha and father-in-law of Dave, Daniella and Rory, loving grandfather of Noah and dearest brother of Jean, Timmy, Marie and Michael.

John's remains will repose at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Shaun-Paul and Daniella Murphy, Drumbane, Castlefin today, Thursday (October 15th) from 5 p.m. Funeral from there on Saturday (October 17th) at 10.25 a.m. for Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Castlefin at 11 a.m.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at

https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Due to Government Restrictions (re: Covid-19), the House, Mass and Interment are strictly private to the immediate family only.

Mary Heekin (née Breslin), Ardara



The (non Covid) death has occurred peacefully, at her residence of Mary Heekin (nee Breslin), Largnaseeragh, Ardara.

Her remains reposing at her home. Removal from her home on Friday morning at 11.15am going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara for Mass at 12.00pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Mass will be live streamed onwww.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara

Mary Curran (née Feeney), Bangor, Co Down and late of Ardara



The death has occurred as a result of a tragic accident of Mary Curran (née Feeney,) Bryansburn Road, Bangor, Co. Down and formerly of Ardara.

Interment at the Church of the Holy Family Churchyard, Ardara on Saturday at 3pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Simon Community NI at https://www.simoncommunity.org/get-involved/donate

In compliance with current government restrictions the house and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease c/o Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Directors.

Amelia Skinnader, Brynsiencyn, Wales

The death has occurred in Brynsiencyn, Wales of Amelia Skinnader, wife and soulmate of Luke Skinnader, daughter-in-law of Mary and Paul Skinnader of Ramelton.

Funeral will take place in Wales and is private to family only.

Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Breffini House, West End, Bundoran and Summerhill Apartments, Main St, Bundoran, and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Please note that restrictions will be in place at the church.

