OBITUARY: Harry McFadden - a man of quiet disposition who will be sadly missed

The death took place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Friday, October 2 of Harry McFadden, Cnoc Fola.

Aged 83 years, he was affectionately and better known locally as Harry Thaidhg.

A member of a well-known local family, Harry was known as a hard worker throughout his life.

He was an experienced turf cutter and for years he supplied hand cut turf to the former ESB Station at Meenacuing.

He was also a well-known sheep farmer and was very knowledgeable in every aspect relating to rearing and health matters of sheep.

He was a man of quiet disposition who never raised his voice no matter what situation arose.

He was a good husband and father was devoted to his grandchildren. His faith was very important to Harry and he passed on this faith to his beloved family. Among the offertory gifts brought to the altar at his funeral Mass were his rosary beads and a bottle of holy water.

A few years ago he suffered an illness which sadly restricted his movement. He enjoyed visiting the Falcarragh Day Centre on Wednesday and Friday of each week.

He also liked visiting the Gaoth Dobhair Day Care Centre at Derrybeg.

He forged great friendships with other clients attending the two centres.

He also liked going out for a spin in the car with family members.

The last location he visited was the scenic Magheraroarty harbour with Inisboffin and Tory Islands in the background.

His remains reposed at his former home on Saturday and Sunday. His funeral Mass was concelebrated in St Colmcille Church, Cnoc Fola at 11am on Monday week.

The main celebrant of the mass was Fr Brian Ó Fearraigh, CC, and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair. Concelebrants were, An Dr Ró Oirmh Pádraig Ó Baoighill, PP, Gaoth Dobhair and Fr Seán Ó Gallchóir, PP, Gortahork.

The soloist was Celia McFadden and the lessons were read by his grandson Shaun and his grand-daughter Katie.

The prayers of the faithful were read by his grandchildren. He was laid to rest afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current Covid Pandemic restrections both the wake and funeral was for family members only.

He is survived by his wife, Máire, sons, Harry and Martin, daughters, Annemarie, Isobel, Sandra and Grace, in-laws, grandchildren, brothers, Paddy and Geordie and Joe and sister, Theresa Mc Kimm [Falcarragh], family circle relatives and many friends to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.

