Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 17

The following deaths have taken place:

Vonnie Corrigan (née Dorrian), Cashel, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Vonnie Corrigan (née Dorrian), Cashel, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny, formerly Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad. Predeceased by her husband Dr Owen, loving mother of Fanchea Corrigan Begley (Orlando Florida) and Eglina (Galway). Deeply missed and sadly regretted by her family, sister Una Deeney (Bath. UK), son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Cormac Owen and Dara, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Wake, Funeral Mass and Burial strictly private to immediate family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed from the St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny online streaming service at 12 noon on Sunday, October 18 at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to St. Eunan's Nursing Home, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Heather Boersma Nee Patterson, Canada, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny





The death has taken place in Canada of Heather Boersma Nee Patterson, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Wife of Victor Boersma, mother of Quinn and Shea, Sister of June, Paul and Brian.

Funeral will take place in Canada, and will be available to view online.

Details to be confirmed later.

Marjorie Roche, Gortlarry, Carndonagh





The death has taken place of Marjorie Roche, Gortlarry, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her sister, Evelyn’s residence at Gortlarry, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday, October 18 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Veronica Doherty, Golden Acre, Church Street, Ramelton





The death has taken place in Aras Ui Dhomhnaill, Milford of Veronica Doherty; Golden Acre, Church Street, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal from there on Saturday, October 17, going to St Mary’s Church, Ramelton for Rosary at 6pm and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 18 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake removal and funeral are private to family only.

Rosary tonight, Friday at 9pm.

Mass and rosary can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Mary’s Church Restoration Fund C/O any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Eddie Sharkey, Gortanny, Quigleys Point





The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Eddie Sharkey, Gortanny, Quigleys Point.

Eddie will repose at his son Eddie and Debbie’s residence at Tromaty, Quigleys Point.

Funeral arrangements to be confirmed later.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Rose Early (née O'Donnell), Letterkenny



The peaceful death has taken place at her home of Rose Early nee O’Donnell, 27 Windmill View, Glencar, Letterkenny and formerly of Arranmore Island.

Funeral leaving her late residence on Saturday at 11.30am going to St Eunan’s Cathedral for 12 noon Mass with interment afterwards to Conwal Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.

In compliance with current government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only please.

Hugh McGonagle, Buncrana

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Hugh McGonagle, Cahir O'Doherty Avenue, Buncrana.

Requiem Mass will take place on Saturday at 10am in St Mary's Church, Cockhill followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are strictly for immediate family only. Hugh's Requiem Mass can be viewed on churchservices.tv/cockhill

Family flowers only, donations in lieu, if desired, to ICU (B), Surgical 2, Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member or Shaun Murphy Funeral Director.

John Murphy, Castlefin

The death has occurred of John Murphy, Castlefin formerly of Carrick. Much loved father of Declan, Ted, Shaun-Paul and the late Marsha and father-in-law of Dave, Daniella and Rory, loving grandfather of Noah and dearest brother of Jean, Timmy, Marie and Michael.

John's remains will repose at the home of his son and daughter-in-law, Shaun-Paul and Daniella Murphy, Drumbane, Castlefin today, Thursday (October 15th) from 5pm. Funeral from there on Saturday, October 17 at 10.25 am for requiem Mass in St Mary’s Church, Castlefin at 11 am.

Interment afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Castlefin. The Requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/urneycastlefinnparish/

Due to Government Restrictions, the house, Mass and interment are strictly private to the immediate family only.

Mary Curran (née Feeney), Bangor, Co Down and late of Ardara



The death has occurred as a result of a tragic accident of Mary Curran (née Feeney,) Bryansburn Road, Bangor, Co Down and formerly of Ardara.

Interment at the Church of the Holy Family Churchyard, Ardara on Saturday at 3pm.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, directly to the Simon Community NI at https://www.simoncommunity.org/get-involved/donate

In compliance with current government restrictions the house and burial will be strictly private to family only.

Family flowers only, please, donations, if desired, to the Irish Motor Neurone Disease c/o Derek Mc Cabe Funeral Directors.

Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Joseph (Joe) Rooney, Breffini House, West End, Bundoran and Summerhill Apartments, Main St, Bundoran, and formerly of Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Removal from Breslin's Funeral Home, Bundoran on Saturday morning to arrive at the Church of Our Lady Star of the Sea, Bundoran for Mass of the Resurrection at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Clare's Cemetery, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim.

Please note that restrictions will be in place at the church.

