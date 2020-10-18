Deaths in Donegal - Sunday morning, October 18

The following deaths have taken place:

- Roderick MacLennan, formerly of Leck View Terrace, Letterkenny

- Vonnie Corrigan (née Dorrian), Cashel, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny

- Heather Boersma Nee Patterson, Canada, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny

- Marjorie Roche, Gortlarry, Carndonagh

- Veronica Doherty, Golden Acre, Church Street, Ramelton

Roderick MacLennan, formerly of Leck View Terrace, Letterkenny



The death has taken place in Dublin of Roderick MacLennan, formerly of Leck View Terrace, Letterkenny and son of the late Kathleen and Bruce MacLennan.

Requiem Mass to be celebrated in The Church of St Francis Xavier in Gardiner Street, Dublin on Tuesday, October 20 at 11am followed by interment in Newlands Cross Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, the wake, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only please.

The requiem Mass will be streamed live via the Gardiner Street Parish Live Webcam stream:

https://gardinerstparish.ie/live-video/

Vonnie Corrigan (née Dorrian), Cashel, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of Vonnie Corrigan (née Dorrian), Cashel, Ballyraine Road, Letterkenny, formerly Cashel, Kindrum, Fanad. Predeceased by her husband Dr Owen, loving mother of Fanchea Corrigan Begley (Orlando Florida) and Eglina (Galway). Deeply missed and sadly regretted by her family, sister Una Deeney (Bath. UK), son-in-law Pat, grandchildren Cormac Owen and Dara, in-laws, relatives and friends.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, Wake, Funeral Mass and Burial strictly private to immediate family only.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed from the St Eunan's Cathedral, Letterkenny online streaming service at 12 noon on Sunday, October 18 at https://www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny

Burial afterwards in the family plot in New Leck Cemetery Letterkenny.

Family flowers only please, donations, if wished, to St. Eunan's Nursing Home, Residents Comfort Fund c/o Paschal Blake, Funeral Director, Stoney Arch, New Line Rd. Letterkenny.

Heather Boersma Nee Patterson, Canada, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny





The death has taken place in Canada of Heather Boersma Nee Patterson, formerly of Ballyraine, Letterkenny.

Wife of Victor Boersma, mother of Quinn and Shea, Sister of June, Paul and Brian.

Wake in the home on Monday, October 1 from noon to 5pm by appointment only due to Covid-19.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, October 20 at 2pm in Erindale, Mississauga by invitation only due to Covid-19 restrictions

Flowers may be sent to Turner and Porter Funeral Directors, Neweduk, Erin Mills Chapel, Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Marjorie Roche, Gortlarry, Carndonagh





The death has taken place of Marjorie Roche, Gortlarry, Carndonagh.

Her remains are reposing at her sister, Evelyn’s residence at Gortlarry, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving there on Sunday, October 18 at 10.15am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are strictly private to immediate family only.

Veronica Doherty, Golden Acre, Church Street, Ramelton





The death has taken place in Aras Ui Dhomhnaill, Milford of Veronica Doherty; Golden Acre, Church Street, Ramelton.

Remains reposing at her home.

Removal from there on Saturday, October 17, going to St Mary’s Church, Ramelton for Rosary at 6pm and to repose overnight.

Funeral Mass on Sunday, October 18 at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake removal and funeral are private to family only.

Rosary tonight, Friday at 9pm.

Mass and rosary can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/ramelton

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St Mary’s Church Restoration Fund C/O any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Eddie Sharkey, Gortanny, Quigleys Point





The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Eddie Sharkey, Gortanny, Quigleys Point.

Eddie will repose at his son Eddie and Debbie’s residence at Tromaty, Quigleys Point.

Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Drung, on Monday, October 19 at 11 am followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice C/O any family member

Due to HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.stcolumbasdrung.net.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie