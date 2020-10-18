Obituary: The funeral has taken place of Kathleen McBride

The death occurred at University Hospital Letterkenny on Sunday, October 4 of Mrs Kathleen McBride, Lower Middletown, Derrybeg.

Aged 88 years, Kathleen, née Boyle, was originally from Meenderrygamph, Gaoth Dobhair. She was born in Glasgow and was one of seven children born to the late Condy Rua Boyle and Kitty Bhilly, née Coll.

She spent her early years living in Glasgow.

It was here she met her future husband, Dónall Phaidí Tharlaigh who was originally from Lower Middletown and they were married in St Frances Church, Glasgow.

This church had a special place in Kathleen’s heart, and it has since been demolished. The couple lived in Glasgow for a number of years after their marriage and later moved to live permanently in their newly built bungalow located close to Dónall’s former home. Sadly her husband passed away suddenly in March 1980. He was only 50 years at the time of his death.

The last surviving member of her family, Kathleen was a keen bingo player. She was a woman of strong and abiding faith and up to the time of her failing health attended mass in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg. In later years she would attend the Saturday evening mass in Áras Ghaoth Dobhair at Derrybeg.

While living in Glasgow she worked at Littlewoods Betting Shop. After coming to live in Gaoth Dobhair she worked for a number of years in the Derrybeg Post Office and also worked in Óstán Ghaoth Dobhair. She was a diligent and a good reliable worker.

Her remains reposed at her home on Monday evening and up to Tuesday morning. Due to the current Covid Pandemic restrictions both her wake and funeral was for family members only.

Her requiem Mass was celebrated in St Mary’s Church, Derrybeg at 11am on Tuesday of last week.

The main celebrant of the Mass was An Dr Ró Oirmh. Pádraig Ó Baoighill, PP, Gaoth Dobhair and concelebrant was Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P., Gortahork.

The soloist was Emma Ní Fhíoruisce and she also accompanied herself on the guitar. The lessons were read by Fr Seán. Her funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery. Friends and neighbours lined the road to show their support and sympathy to the family members as the remains were brought to its final resting place.

She was predeceased by her husband, Dónall, also by her sisters, Mary, and Nellie and brothers, Willie, Jimmy, Tommy and Brian. She is survived by her nephews, nieces, sister-in-law, Nóra McBride,Middletown, relatives and friends, to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.



