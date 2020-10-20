Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 20

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sadie Wyper, Nee McCauley, Moville and Glasgow

- Kathleen Elizabeth Patton, Ballyshannon and Enniscorthy

- Cormac Dinny Quinn, Glenties

- Michael Conway, Tullycleave, Ardara

- Seán McConalogue, Dublin and Carndonagh

- Maureen Sweeney (née Martin), Summerhill, Donegal town

- Mary Barron (nee Smith) Cashelard, Ballyshannon

- James Whoriskey, Oldtown, Letterkenny

- John Joseph (Jack) Doherty, Carndonagh

Sadie Wyper, Nee McCauley, Moville and Glasgow





The death has taken place in Glasgow of Sadie Wyper Nee McCauley formerly from Rosebank, Moville.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow and will be private to family only due to current restrictions.

Kathleen Elizabeth Patton, Ballyshannon and Enniscorthy

The death has taken place of Kathleen Elizabeth Patton, known as Betty, Sheegus, Ballyshannon and formerly of Lymington Lodge, Enniscorthy. Retired school teacher of St Mary's NS, Enniscorthy. Funeral arriving to St Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon on Wednesday for 2pm funeral service, with service of internment in the adjoining graveyard. Donations in lieu if so desired in the way of flowers to St Anne’s Church, Ballyshannon c/o Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors, Ballyshannon or any family member. Due to the current restrictions, the funeral service will be private to family and close friends only please. Those wishing to offer their condolences can do so through Patrick McKenna Funeral Directors on 087 2485819.

Michael Conway, Ardara





The death has taken place of Michael Conway, Tullycleave, Ardara,

His remains will be reposing at his residence from 11am on Tuesday, October 20.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 12 noon travelling to Lakelands Crematorium Cavan for 3pm cremation service. Family flowers only.

Donations can be made to the Charlie Bennett memorial fund. Due to Government and H.S.E Guidelines, the house and cremation service will be private to family members and close friends only please.

Maura Farren, Greencastle





The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maura Farren, Drumaweir, Greencastle.

Remains reposing at her home today from 3pm on Tuesday, October 20.

Requiem Mass on Thursday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Dementia Ireland c/o any family member.

In line with government and HSE guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Cormac Dinny Quinn, The Glen Tavern, Greenans, Glenties

The death has occurred, peacefully at his home, of Cormac Dinny Quinn, The Glen Tavern, Greenans, Glenties.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 12 noon in the Church of the Holy Family, Edeninfagh with burial afterwards in Glenties Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, the house and funeral are strictly private to family only.

All enquiries to James McGuinness & Sons Funeral Directors, Glenties.

Michael Conway, Tullycleave, Ardara



The death has taken place of Michael Conway of Tullycleave, Ardara.

He was the beloved husband of Maureen and father of Becky and Louie, and he died peacefully on Sunday afternoon at Sligo University Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

His remains will be reposing at his residence from 11am on Tuesday.

Funeral leaving there on Wednesday at 12 noon travelling to Lakelands Crematorium, Cavan for 3pm cremation service.

Family flowers only. Donations can be made to the Charlie Bennett Memorial Fund.

Due to Government and HSE Guidelines, the house and cremation service will be private to family members and close friends only please.

Seán McConalogue, Clondalkin, Dublin and Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Seán McConalogue, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of Carndonagh.

He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght Hospital.

Seán was the beloved husband and best friend of Mary and loving dad of Eileen, Padraig, Seán and Nuala.

Seán will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Caitriona, Diarmuid, Caoimhe, Kate, Hajer, Ayoub, Hasan, Ayman, Yusuf, Cillian and Alanna, daughters-in-law Linda and Lynsey, sons-in-law Aidan and Hamza, sister Rosaleen, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Seán’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Seán, would take some time to say a prayer or light a candle in his memory.

To view Seán's Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am, please see link -http://www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461

Maureen Sweeney (née Martin), Sumerhill, Donegal town



The death has occurred of Maureen Sweeney, Summerhill, Donegal town.

She died peacefully at home surrounded by family.

Her remains are reposing at her home for family and close friends.

Remains leaving her late residence on Wednesday, at 10.15am, to arrive at St Mary’s Church, Killymard for funeral Mass at 11am, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral Mass can be streamed on Killymard Facebook page.

Due to government and HSE guidelines, the funeral Mass is for family only.

Mary Barron (née Smith) Cashelard, Ballyshannon

The death has taken place at Sligo University Hospital of Mary Barron (née Smith), Cashelard, Ballyshannon.

She was the beloved wife of Paul and dearly loved mother of Brendan (Aisling), Paul (Ann), adored grandma to Aimee, Caled, Alfie, Ché, Robbie, Charlie and Zak, sisters Eileen and Peggy, brothers Vincent and Eugene. Predeceased by brothers Peter, Nicholas and George and Patrick in infancy.

Due to HSE guidelines, the home and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral will leave the family home at 10.15am on Wednesday going to St Patrick's Church, Ballyshannon for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery, Cashelard.

Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchservices.tv/stpatricksballyshannon

Those who wish to offer condolences to the family can do so at viap.mccauley@btopenworld.com

James Whoriskey, Oldtown, Letterkenny

The death has taken place of James Whoriskey, 36 McNeely Villas, Oldtown, Letterkenny.



Remains reposing at his late residence. Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, October 21 in St Eunan’s Cathedral, with interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, funeral is private to family and close friends only.

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

John Joseph (Jack) Doherty, Carndonagh

The death has occurred of John Joseph (Jack) Doherty, Mary`s Meadow, Glenmakee, Carndonagh and late of Buncrana, California and Massachusettes.

Jack was the son of the late Philip and Sarah, beloved brother of Margaret, Mary, Philip and the late Phyllis and Toby. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joyce, son John, daughters Susan, Kathleen, Patricia and Paula, grandchildren Robert, Patrick, Joseph and Erin, all his in-laws, extended family and large circle of friends.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, the wake and funeral are private to immediate family only.

Jack's ashes will be reposing at his late residence from 12 noon on Tuesday. Funeral from there on Wednesday at 2.30pm going to Sacred Heart Church, Carndonagh, for 3pm Requiem Mass where it can be viewed on www.churchmedia.tv or www.carndonaghparish.com.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Donegal Hospice, Foyle Hospice and the Irish Cancer Society c/o any family member or Kelly's Funeral Directors, Oakfield, Raphoe.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie