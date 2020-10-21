Deaths in Donegal - Wednesday evening, October 21



The following deaths have taken place:

- Micheál Foley, Listack, Letterkenny and formerly Drumbresna, Leitrim P.O., Co Roscommon

- Thomas McLoughlin, Glencolmcille

- David Wilson, Castlefinn

- Sadie Wyper, (née McCauley) , Moville and Glasgow

- Maura Farren, Greencastle

- Seán McConalogue, Dublin and Carndonagh

Micheál Foley, Listack, Letterkenny and formerly Drumbresna, Leitrim P.O., Co Roscommon

The death has taken place of Micheál Foley, Listack, Letterkenny, Co. Donegal and formerly Drumbresna, Leitrim P.O, Co.Roscommon, after a short illness at the Donegal Hospice. Predeceased by his wife Celine and parents Elizabeth and Michael John. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his loving brothers Tommy (Dromahair),Johnny (England), Jimmy (Kilclare), Martin (Drumbresna), sisters Kathleen (Dublin), Marie (Clare), Patricia (Tubbercurry) and Betty (Dublin), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and his many friends in Letterkenny.

Removal to St.Patrick's Church, Drumboylan, tomorrow, Thursday morning, October 22, arriving for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 o'clock with funeral afterwards to Drumshanbo Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be streamed live on: http://churchtv.ie/drumboylan.html Due to current HSE guidelines Micheál's Funeral Mass and burial will be private to family. A Memorial Mass to celebrate Micheál's life will take place later.

Family flowers only Donations in lieu, if so desired to Donegal Hospice. The family appreciate your sympathy, support and understanding at this time.

Thomas McLoughlin, Cloghan, Glencolmcille

The peaceful death has taken place of Thomas McLoughlin, Cloghan, Glencolmcille, formerly Ballinteer, Co Dublin (non-Covid related).

Funeral Mass will take place tomorrow, Thursday, October 22, at 11am at St Columba’s Church, Glencolmcille with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

In compliance with HSE guidelines and Government directives, the family home and Funeral Mass are strictly private.

David Wilson, Alt Upper, Castlefinn

The death has taken place of David Wilson, Alt Upper, Castlefinn.

His remains are reposing at Terence McClintock Funeral Premises, Ballyboe, Convoy.

Removal from there today, Wednesday, October 21 going to St Patrick’s Church, Donaghmore to repose overnight.

Funeral Service tomorrow, Thursday, October 22 at 2pm followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard in the family plot.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to strictly family only.

Sadie Wyper, (née McCauley), Moville and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Sadie Wyper, (née McCauley), formerly from Rosebank, Moville. Funeral will take place in Glasgow and will be private to family only due to current restrictions.

Maura Farren, Greencastle

The sudden death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Maura Farren, Drumaweir, Greencastle. Remains reposing at her home. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Thursday, October 22 at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Ballybrack, followed by burial in the adjoining graveyard. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to Dementia Ireland c/o any family member. In line with government and HSE guidelines wake, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Seán McConalogue, Clondalkin, Dublin and Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Seán McConalogue, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of Carndonagh. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght Hospital.

Seán was the beloved husband and best friend of Mary and loving dad of Eileen, Padraig, Seán and Nuala. Seán will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Caitriona, Diarmuid, Caoimhe, Kate, Hajer, Ayoub, Hasan, Ayman, Yusuf, Cillian and Alanna, daughters-in-law Linda and Lynsey, sons-in-law Aidan and Hamza, sister Rosaleen, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Seán’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Seán, would take some time to say a prayer or light a candle in his memory.

To view Seán's Funeral Mass on Friday at 10am, please see link: http://www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461



