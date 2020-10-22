Deaths in Donegal - Thursday evening, October 22

The following deaths have taken place:

Linda Wilson, (née Jacob) Portlean, Kilmacrennan

The sudden death has taken place of Linda Wilson, (née Jacob), Portlean, Kilmacrennan and formerly Heather Cottage, Cloonmass, Dunfanaghy. Deeply regretted by her loving husband David, daughters, Caroline Friel and Elaine Thompson, mother Ena, sons -in-law John and Kevin, grandchildren, Ciara, Eoin, Conor, Ciaran and Darragh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her father Thomas. Remains will repose at her home.

Funeral service will take place on Saturday, October 24 at 3pm in Kilmacrennan Church of Ireland. Burial afterwards in Milford Presbyterian cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only.

Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Director’s Facebook page.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Irish Cancer Society c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

Sadie Wyper, (née McCauley), Rosebank, Moville and Glasgow

The death has taken place in Glasgow of Sadie Wyper, (née McCauley), formerly from Rosebank, Moville.

Funeral will take place in Glasgow and will be private to family only due to current restrictions.

Seán McConalogue, Clondalkin, Dublin and Carndonagh

The death has taken place of Seán McConalogue, Clondalkin, Dublin and formerly of Carndonagh. He died peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, at Tallaght Hospital.

Seán was the beloved husband and best friend of Mary and loving dad of Eileen, Padraig, Seán and Nuala. Seán will be very sadly missed by his loving wife, children, grandchildren Caitriona, Diarmuid, Caoimhe, Kate, Hajer, Ayoub, Hasan, Ayman, Yusuf, Cillian and Alanna, daughters-in-law Linda and Lynsey, sons-in-law Aidan and Hamza, sister Rosaleen, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

In line with Government and HSE advice and to ensure the safety of all Seán’s family and friends, a small private funeral will be held. His family would ask that over the coming days, everyone who knew Seán, would take some time to say a prayer or light a candle in his memory.

To view Seán's Funeral Mass takes place tomorrow, Friday, October 23 at 10am please see link -http://www.clondalkinparish.com/?page_id=1461



