Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 23, 2020

Deaths in Donegal on October 23
The following deaths have taken place:
- Linda Wilson, Kilmacrennan
- Tony Doherty, Carrigart
- Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Ballyshannon
Linda Wilson (née Jacob) of Portlean, Kilmacrennan
The death has occurred of Linda Wilson (née Jacob) of Portlean, Kilmacrennan and formerly Heather Cottage, Cloonmass, Dunfanaghy.
Her remains are reposing at her home.
Service on Saturday at 3pm in Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland with burial afterwards in Milford Presbyterian Cemetery.
Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.
Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.
Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart
The death has occurred in Bradford England of Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart.
Remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there on Sunday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery
Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Church Facebook page
In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.
Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon.
Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.
