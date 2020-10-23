Deaths in Donegal - Friday evening, October 23, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

- Linda Wilson, Kilmacrennan

- Tony Doherty, Carrigart

- Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Ballyshannon

Linda Wilson (née Jacob) of Portlean, Kilmacrennan

The death has occurred of Linda Wilson (née Jacob) of Portlean, Kilmacrennan and formerly Heather Cottage, Cloonmass, Dunfanaghy.

Her remains are reposing at her home.

Service on Saturday at 3pm in Kilmacrenan Church of Ireland with burial afterwards in Milford Presbyterian Cemetery.

Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family only.

Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart

The death has occurred in Bradford England of Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart.

Remains are reposing at his late residence.

Funeral from there on Sunday going to the Church of St John the Baptist for funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery

Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Church Facebook page

In accordance with HSE and government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.

Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon.

Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.