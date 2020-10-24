Contact
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday morning, October 24
The following deaths have taken place:
- Con (Pat) Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara
- Mariah Boyle, Loughanure
- Julia Doogan, Station Road, Falcarragh
- Linda Wilson, Kilmacrennan
- Tony Doherty, Carrigart
- Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Ballyshannon
Con (Pat) Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara
The death has occurred, peacefully, at his residence (non-Covid) of Con (Pat) Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara. Beloved husband of Teresa and much-loved father of Paddy Joe, Leo, Declan, Conal, Bernie and Rose. Predeceased by his son Gerard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters and sons in law, grandchildren and extended family members.
Remains reposing at his home. Removal from his home tomorrow, Sunday morning, October 25, at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Con’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara
Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.
Mariah Boyle, Loughanure
The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Mariah Boyle, Loughanure. Her remains will be reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, October 25, in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines and at the request of the family, house and funeral are strictly private to family only.
Julia Doogan, Station Road, Falcarragh
The death has taken place, at the Donegal Hospice, of Julia Doogan, Station Road, Falcarragh. Sadly missed by her sister Bridie, brothers Tony and Jim, nieces and nephews and extended family.
Her remains will repose at her home from 4pm today, Saturday, October 24. Removal to St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh, at 6pm to repose overnight, at the request of the deceased. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday morning, October 25, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Donegal Hospice.
Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends. Julia's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the the parish webcam or on Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director's Facebook page at 11am on Sunday.
Linda Wilson (née Jacob) of Portlean, Kilmacrennan
The death has occurred of Linda Wilson (née Jacob) of Portlean, Kilmacrennan and formerly Heather Cottage, Cloonmass, Dunfanaghy. Her remains are reposing at her home. Deeply regretted by her loving husband David, daughters, Caroline Friel and Elaine Thompson, mother Ena, sons -in-law John and Kevin, grandchildren, Ciara, Eoin, Conor, Ciaran and Darragh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her father Thomas.
Service today, Saturday, October 24, at 3pm in Kilmacrennan Church of Ireland with burial afterwards in Milford Presbyterian Cemetery.
Funeral service can be viewed on Patrick Sweeney Funeral Directors Facebook Page. Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Irish Cancer Society, c/o Sweeney Funeral Directors.
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines funeral is private to family only.
Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart
The death has occurred in Bradford, England of Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart. Remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, October 25. going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery
Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Church Facebook page
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.
Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon. Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.
