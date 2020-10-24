Contact
Deaths in Donegal - Saturday evening, October 24
The following deaths have taken place:
- Thomas Smith, 10 Fox Hill, Letterkenny
- Rita Bonnar (née Laverty), Mondooey, Manorcunningham
- Tom Lawn, Rossharbour, Boa Island Road. Belleek, Co Fermanagh
- Con (Pat) Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara
- Mariah Boyle, Loughanure
- Julia Doogan, Station Road, Falcarragh
- Tony Doherty, Carrigart
- Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Ballyshannon
Thomas Smith, 10 Fox Hill, Letterkenny
The death has taken place in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Thomas Smith, 10 Fox Hill, Letterkenny.
His remains will repose at his home.
Requiem Mass will take place on Tuesday, October 27 at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in New Leck, Cemetery.
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family only.
Mass can be viewed on Churchservicestvsteunanscathedralletterkenny.
Family Flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent’s Hospital ICU c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors
Rita Bonnar, (née Laverty), Mondooey, Manorcunningham
The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice today Saturday, October 24 of Rita Bonnar (née Laverty), Mondooey, Manorcunningham.
Pre-deceased by her parents Molly and Dan and sister Mary McCrossan. Deeply missed by her loving husband Martin, daughter Emma Murray and son-in-law Stephen, Raphoe, son Martin, Lifford and Claire, grandchildren Evan, Ewan and Darragh, sisters Sandra, Castlederg, Lorraine, Killygordon and Jacqueline, Ballybofey, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and a wide circle of family and friends.
Funeral leaving her late residence at 10.15am on Monday, October 26 going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member.
At the request of the deceased, the wake, funeral and interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please and will be compliant with Government and HSE guidelines.
Tom Lawn, Rossharbour, Boa Island Road. Belleek, Co Fermanagh
The sudden death has taken place of Tom Lawn, Rossharbour, Boa Island Road. Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Funeral times to follow. Enquires to Patsy McCauley, Funeral Director, on (077) 0321 0437
Con (Pat) Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara
The death has occurred, peacefully, at his residence (non-Covid) of Con (Pat) Breslin, Ard Connell, Ardara. Beloved husband of Teresa and much-loved father of Paddy Joe, Leo, Declan, Conal, Bernie and Rose. Predeceased by his son Geard. Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by his daughters and sons in law, grandchildren and extended family members.
Remains reposing at his home. Removal from his home tomorrow, Sunday morning, October 25, at 12.30pm going to the Church of the Holy Family, Ardara, for Funeral Mass at 1pm. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Con’s Funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-the-holy-family-ardara
Due to HSE and Government guidelines wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.
Mariah Boyle, Loughanure
The death has occurred in Dungloe District Hospital of Mariah Boyle, Loughanure. Her remains will be reposing at her late residence. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday, October 25, in the Star of the Sea Church, Annagry at 1pm with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Due to HSE and Government guidelines and at the request of the family, house and funeral are strictly private to family only.
Julia Doogan, Station Road, Falcarragh
The death has taken place, at the Donegal Hospice, of Julia Doogan, Station Road, Falcarragh. Sadly missed by her sister Bridie, brothers Tony and Jim, nieces and nephews and extended family.
Her remains will repose at her home today, Saturday, October 24. Removal to St. Finian's Church, Falcarragh, at 6pm to repose overnight, at the request of the deceased. Funeral Mass tomorrow, Sunday morning, October 25, at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, in lieu, to the Donegal Hospice.
Due to Government and HSE guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends. Julia's Funeral Mass can be viewed on the the parish webcam or on Kieran Roarty, Funeral Director's Facebook page at 11am on Sunday.
Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart
The death has occurred in Bradford, England of Tony Doherty, Gortnabrade, Carrigart. Remains are reposing at his late residence.
Funeral from there tomorrow, Sunday, October 25. going to the Church of St John the Baptist for Funeral Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery
Mass can be viewed live on Mevagh Parish Church Facebook page
In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family and close friends only.
Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon
The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon. Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.
