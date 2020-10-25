OBITUARY: Joe Rua Coll - a good and kind neighbour who always gave a helping hand

The death occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital on Monday, October 12 of Joe Rua Coll, Lunniaghbeg, Derrybeg.

Originally from Corveen, Derrybeg he was a son of the late Mary and Ned Coll, and was one of a family of six children.

Joe moved to live in Lunniaghbeg on his marriage to Nuala Fannaí Aelic Coll.

When growing up Joe spent periods of time working in Scotland and England which was a common practice for people of the area at the time. He was known as a good and diligent worker and was engaged in tunnel work during his time in Britain.

In later years he and his brother Donnchadh would spend long hours during the summer season harvesting hand cut turf. This peat would keep the family warm during the winter and he also had a contract with the former ESB Turf Burning Station at Meenacuing.

Joe was quiet in nature and was known as a good husband and father and a devoted grandfather to Jamie and Jack.

He was a good and kind neighbour and was known to give a helping hand in time of need.

His main past time was card playing and he enjoyed time in the company of others. He was a man of strong and abiding faith and he will be sorely missed by his family, neighbours and many friends.

His remains were transferred to St. Mary’s Church, Derrybeg for the 7pm Mass on Tuesday.

A large crowd of neighbours and friends assembled outside the church to show their support and sympathy to the bereaved family.

His concelebrated Requiem Mass was held at 1pm on Wednesday. The main celebrant was Fr. Brian Ó Fearraigh, C.C., and Séiplíneach Phobal Scoil Ghaoth Dobhair and concelebrant was Fr. Seán Ó Gallchóir, P.P., Gortahork.

The first lesson was read by his grand-son, Jamie Rodgers while his daughter, Máire Rodgers read the second lesson.

The prayers of the faithful were read by his nephews, Mícheál Rua and Éamonn Coyle.

The soloist was Emma Ní Fhíoruisce who accompanied herself on the guitar. She sang a stunning rendition of the sad song, ‘Thíos Cois na Trá’ as the remains were leaving the church.



Magheragallon

The funeral took place afterwards to Magheragallon cemetery.

As it is customary now during the Covid Pandemic restrictions, people lined the road as the remains moved from the church to Magheragallon.

Predeceased by his parents, Mary and Ned and by his sister, Máire Coyle, Joe is survived by his wife, Nuala, daughter, Máire Rodgers, son Pádraig Coll, grandchildren, Jamie and Jack, son-in-law, Gerry Rodgers, brother, Donnchadh (Corveen), sisters, Bella Sanzone (Carrick, Derrybeg), Meadhbha (Colorado, United States) and Gracie (Co. Cavan), nephews, nieces, relatives and friends to all of whom deep sympathy is extended.

His sisters, Meadhbha and Gracie were unable to travel for the funeral. Joe’s nephews, Stephen in Canada and Anthony in London did not attend the funeral due to current restrictions.

- Tommy Curran

