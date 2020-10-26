Deaths in Donegal, Monday morning, October 26

The following deaths have taken place:

Thomas (Tommy) Gordon, The Glen, Manorcunningham

The death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Thomas Gordon, know as Tommy, The Glen, Manorcunningham.

Funeral service there today, Monday, October 26 at 2pm followed by burial afterwards in the family plot in the adjoining graveyard.

Family Flowers only please, donations if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member or Terence McClintock Funeral Director, Convoy. Due to HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial are private family only.

John O’Donnell, Lower Keadue, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in the Lake House Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy of John O’Donnell, Lower Keadue, Kincasslagh.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral Parlour this evening, Monday, October 26, going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cementery. Due to the HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial is private to close friends and family only.

Eileen Mullin, (née Byrne), Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in the loving care of the wonderful staff at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Eileen Mullin, (née Byrne), Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much loved mother of Geraldine, Noreen, Mary, Deirdre, Bernadette, Teresa, Michael, devoted sister of the late Patrick, John and Charlie. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family and very many friends.

Removal from her home today, Monday, October 26 at 6pm to St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill to repose overnight.

Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday October 27, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining ghurchyard

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired,to Barnes View Ward, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family only please.

Thomas Smith, 10 Fox Hill, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Thomas Smith, 10 Fox Hill, Letterkenny. His remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27 at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in New Leck, Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family only.

Mass can be viewed on Churchservicestvsteunanscathedralletterkenny.

Family Flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent’s Hospital ICU c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors

Rita Bonnar, (née Laverty), Mondooey, Manorcunningham

The peaceful death has taken place at the Donegal Hospice of Rita Bonnar (née Laverty), Mondooey, Manorcunningham.

Pre-deceased by her parents Molly and Dan and sister Mary McCrossan. Deeply missed by her loving husband Martin, daughter Emma Murray and son-in-law Stephen, Raphoe, son Martin, Lifford and Claire, grandchildren Evan, Ewan and Darragh, sisters Sandra, Castlederg, Lorraine, Killygordon and Jacqueline, Ballybofey, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, and a wide circle of family and friends.

Funeral leaving her late residence at 10.15am today, Monday, October 26 going to St. Columba’s Church, Drumoghill for 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please.

Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Donegal Hospice c/o any family member. At the request of the deceased, the wake, funeral and interment will be strictly private to immediate family only please and will be compliant with Government and HSE guidelines.

Thomas (Tom) Lawn, Rossharbour, Boa Island Road. Belleek, Co Fermanagh

The sudden death has taken place of Thomas (Tom) Lawn, Rossharbour, Boa Island Road. Belleek, Co Fermanagh. Suddenly. Reposing privately at his mother’s home with removal today, Monday, October 26, to St Michael’s Church, Mulleek for 11am Requiem Mass followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. Due to current restrictions, the home and funeral is private to family only. Donations, if so desired, to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Patsy McCauley Funeral Director.



Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon. Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

