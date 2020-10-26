Deaths in Donegal - Monday evening, October 26, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

John Barclay formerly of Convent Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Barclay, formerly of Convent Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his daughter Amanda and son-in-law Vincent Curran's residence at Prucklish, Churchill.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, October 28, in St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St. Colmcille's Church on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Tony Warnock, Doran Close, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Tony Warnock at the residence of his mother Celia Warnock, No. 2 Doran Close, East End, Bundoran. Removal from his mother’s residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for the 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran. The house and Funeral Mass is private to family and close friends only. Messages of condolence can be left by email to johnmulreanyfunerals@gmail.com. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran on 071 98 41547.

Mary Carey, Slavery, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Carey, Slavery, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family member only.

Funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam on Wednesday at 12 noon. www.churchservicestv/churchill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Dialysis Unit in Letterkenny University Hospital c/o McKinney Funeral Directors Buncrana or any family member.

Eileen Coyle, 9, Castle Park, Buncrana, formerly of Belfast and Derry

The death has taken place of Eileen Coyle, 9, Castle Park, Buncrana, formerly of Belfast and Derry.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10 o’clock in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill.

Followed by burial in Derry City Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only, please.

Sean Curran, formerly 64 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital on Sunday, October 25 of Sean Curran, formerly 64 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Funeral cortege will be travelling via his late residence, Lower Ard O’Donnell, on Wednesday, October 28 at approximately 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only please.

John O’Donnell, Lower Keadue, Kincasslagh

The death has occurred in the Lake House Nursing Home, Dunfanaghy of John O’Donnell, Lower Keadue, Kincasslagh.

Removal from McGlynn’s Funeral Parlour this evening, Monday, October 26, going to St Mary’s Church, Kincasslagh for 6pm where he will repose overnight.

Funeral Mass tomorrow, Tuesday at 11am with interment afterwards in Belcruit cementery. Due to the HSE and Government guidelines the funeral and burial is private to close friends and family only.

Eileen Mullin, (née Byrne), Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey

The death has occurred in the loving care of the wonderful staff at St. Joseph’s Community Hospital, Stranorlar of Eileen Mullin, (née Byrne), Carrickmagrath, Ballybofey. Beloved wife of the late Michael and much-loved mother of Geraldine, Noreen, Mary, Deirdre, Bernadette, Teresa, Michael, devoted sister of the late Patrick, John and Charlie.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her daughters, son, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, nephews and nieces, extended family and very many friends.

Removal from her home today, Monday, October 26 at 6pm to St.Mary’s Church, Sessiaghoneill to repose overnight. Requiem Mass tomorrow, Tuesday October 27, at 11am, with interment afterwards in the adjoining churchyard.

The Funeral Mass will be streamed live via the Parish Webcam at

https://www.facebook.com/StMarysSessiaghoneill

Donations in lieu of flowers,if so desired to Barnes View Ward, St.Joseph’s Community Hospital, care of any family member.

In compliance with current HSE and Government guidelines the house, and funeral will be strictly private to the family, only please.

Thomas Smith, 10 Fox Hill, Letterkenny

The death has taken place in St Vincent’s Hospital, Dublin of Thomas Smith, 10 Fox Hill, Letterkenny. His remains will repose at his home.

Requiem Mass will take place tomorrow, Tuesday, October 27 at 1pm in St Eunan’s Cathedral, Letterkenny with burial afterwards in New Leck, Cemetery.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral private to family only.

Mass can be viewed on Churchservicestvsteunanscathedralletterkenny.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent’s Hospital ICU c/o any family member or Sweeney Funeral Directors

Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon. Funeral Arrangements to be announced later.

If you have a death notice you wish to have included, e-mail: news@donegallive.ie