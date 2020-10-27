Deaths in Donegal - Tuesday evening, October 27, 2020

The following deaths have taken place:

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Barclay, formerly of Convent Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his daughter Amanda and son-in-law Vincent Curran's residence at Prucklish, Churchill.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, October 28, in St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St. Colmcille's Church on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill

Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

The death has taken place of Tony Warnock at the residence of his mother Celia Warnock, No. 2 Doran Close, East End, Bundoran.

Removal from his mother’s residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for the 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

The house and Funeral Mass are private to family and close friends only.

Messages of condolence can be left by email to johnmulreanyfunerals@gmail.com. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran on 071 98 41547.



The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Carey, Slavery, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family members only.

Funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam on Wednesday at 12 noon. www.churchservicestv/churchill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Dialysis Unit in Letterkenny University Hospital c/o McKinney Funeral Directors Buncrana or any family member.

The death has taken place of Eileen Coyle, 9, Castle Park, Buncrana, formerly of Belfast and Derry.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, followed by burial in Derry City Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only, please.

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Curran, formerly 64 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Funeral cortege will be travelling via his late residence, Lower Ard O’Donnell, on Wednesday, October 28 at approximately 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only please.

The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

