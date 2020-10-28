Deaths in Donegal, Wednesday morning, October 28

The following deaths have taken place:

- Sharon O'Donnell, Galway and Dungloe

- Maureen Kavanagh, Waterford

- Gerry McNelis Lower Brackey, Ardara

- Anne O’Connor, Milltown, Carndonagh

- Peggy McGlinchey, Clady and formerly of Dungorman, Castlefinn

- John Barclay, formerly of Convent Road, Letterkenny

- Tony Warnock, Doran Close, Bundoran

- Mary Carey, Slavery, Buncrana

- Eileen Coyle, Buncrana, formerly of Belfast and Derry

- Sean Curran, formerly 64 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

- Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Ballyshannon

Sharon O'Donnell, Oranmore, and Quay Road, Dungloe

The death has occurred in Galway of Sharon O'Donnell, Oranmore, and Quay Road, Dungloe.

Her remains will be reposing at her mother's house on Quay Road from 1pm on Wednesday.

Funeral Mass on Friday in St Crona's Church, Dungloe at 11am with interment afterwards in Maghery Cemetery.

Due to HSE and government guidelines house, funeral and burial are private to family and close friends only.

Maureen Kavanagh (née Barrett) Glenville, Waterford City, Waterford

The death has occurred of Maureen Kavanagh (née Barrett) Glenville, Waterford City, Waterford

Maureen was the mother of Donal Kavanagh, Highland Radio.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, in St.Mary's Church, Waterford with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Maureen's Mass will be live streamed from 11.55am on http://jbmparish.com.

Gerry McNelis, Lower Brackey, Ardara

The death has taken place peacefully at his residence of Gerry McNelis, Lower Brackey, Ardara.

His remains will be reposing at his residence from 12 noon on Wednesday.



Funeral from there on Thursday at 11.30am to The Church Of The Holy Family, Ardara for 12 noon requiem Mass with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.



Family flowers only please.



Due to Covid 19 and Government guidelines the wake and funeral will be private to family and close friends only please.

Anne O’Connor, Milltown, Carndonagh

The death has taken place at her home of Anne O’Connor, Milltown, Carndonagh.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.30am going to the Church of the Sacred Heart Carndonagh for Requiem Mass at 11am with interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Due to HSE and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family only please.

Peggy McGlinchey (née Doherty) 12 Tullymoan Road, Clady and formerly of Dungorman, Castlefinn

The death has taken place at her home of Peggy McGlinchey (née Doherty) 12 Tullymoan Road, Clady and formerly of Dungorman, Castlefinn.

Peggy was the beloved wife of Joe, much loved mother of Joe, Gerard, John, Ray, Ken, Mary, Maurice and the late Martin and sister of Danny, Liam, Pat, Maureen, Jim Joe.

Funeral leaving her home on Thursday at 10.15am for Requiem Mass in St Columba’s Church, Doneyloop at 11am.

Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Donations in lieu of flowers please to the Foyle Hospice c/o Quigley Funeral Directors, 1A Newtown Place, Strabane.

In accordance with current restrictions the house and funeral will be private to family only please.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed live via the Parish Facebook Page or Youtube Channel.

John Barclay formerly of Convent Road, Letterkenny

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of John Barclay, formerly of Convent Road, Letterkenny.

Remains reposing at his daughter Amanda and son-in-law Vincent Curran's residence at Prucklish, Churchill.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Wednesday, October 28, in St. Colmcille's Church, Glendowan, with interment afterwards in New Leck Cemetery.

In accordance with H.S.E. and Government guidelines, wake and funeral are private to family. Funeral Mass can be viewed on Church Services TV St. Colmcille's Church on the following link: https://www.churchservices.tv/churchhill



Enquiries to Con McDaid & Sons Funeral Directors, Oldtown, Letterkenny.

Tony Warnock, Doran Close, Bundoran

The death has taken place of Tony Warnock at the residence of his mother Celia Warnock, No. 2 Doran Close, East End, Bundoran.

Removal from his mother’s residence on Wednesday morning at 10.30am, arriving at our Lady Star of the Sea Church, Bundoran for the 11am Funeral Mass. Interment afterwards in St. Ninnidh’s Cemetery, Bundoran.

The house and Funeral Mass are private to family and close friends only.

Messages of condolence can be left by email to johnmulreanyfunerals@gmail.com. Enquiries to John Mulreany Funeral Services, Bundoran on 071 98 41547.



Mary Carey, Slavery, Buncrana

The death has occurred at Letterkenny University Hospital of Mary Carey, Slavery, Buncrana.

Her remains are reposing at her late residence.

Due to HSE and government guidelines the wake and funeral are private to family members only.

Funeral can be viewed on the parish webcam on Wednesday at 12 noon. www.churchservicestv/churchill.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to the Renal Dialysis Unit in Letterkenny University Hospital c/o McKinney Funeral Directors Buncrana or any family member.

Eileen Coyle, 9, Castle Park, Buncrana, formerly of Belfast and Derry

The death has taken place of Eileen Coyle, 9, Castle Park, Buncrana, formerly of Belfast and Derry.

Her remains are reposing at her residence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 10am in St Mary’s Church, Cockhill, followed by burial in Derry City Cemetery.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only, please.

Sean Curran, formerly 64 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny

The death has taken place at Letterkenny University Hospital of Sean Curran, formerly 64 Ard O’Donnell, Letterkenny.

Funeral cortege will be travelling via his late residence, Lower Ard O’Donnell, on Wednesday, October 28 at approximately 10.30am going to St. Eunan’s Cathedral for 11am Funeral Mass which can be viewed live on www.churchservices.tv/letterkenny.

Interment afterwards in Conwal Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations in lieu of flowers if desired to the Friends of Letterkenny University Hospital c/o any family member.

In compliance with current Government and HSE guidelines, funeral and interment will be private to immediate family only please.

Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon

The death has occurred of Cyril Curran, Corby, England and formerly of Main Street, Ballyshannon.

Funeral arrangements to be announced later.

